Institution Grade Manual Trade Management
- Ithban P S
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
🔹 Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine
Manual Trading. Machine Discipline.
The Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is an institutional-grade manual trade management system designed to protect traders from emotional mistakes — without taking control away from them.
You decide when to enter.
The engine decides how the trade is managed.
🧠 What It Does
This system continuously monitors your manual trades and enforces professional-level trade management rules in real time:
Smart Breakeven logic
R-based trailing stop execution
Partial profit management
Spread & volatility protection
Daily drawdown kill-switch
Institutional-style trade analytics
No signal selling.
No auto-entries.
No over-optimization.
Just discipline, structure, and protection.
🛡️ Built Like an Institutional Risk Engine
Every trade is treated like a professional desk trade:
Trailing activates only after breakeven AND required R-multiple
UI status always matches real execution logic
High-spread and volatility spikes automatically pause management
Daily drawdown protection shuts everything down when limits are hit
If the UI says WAITING, nothing happens.
If it says ACTIVE, rules are enforced — instantly.
📊 Professional Live Dashboard
A clean, non-distracting on-chart dashboard shows:
Trade status (R, MAE/MFE, BE, Trailing)
Risk environment (Spread, ATR, Volatility)
Session context (Asia / London / NY)
Entry conditions snapshot (RSI, ATR, VWAP distance)
No clutter. No noise. Just clarity.
👤 Who This Is For
✔ Manual traders
✔ Prop firm traders
✔ Discipline-focused traders
✔ Traders who already have an edge but lose to execution errors
❌ Not a signal system
❌ Not a martingale or grid bot
⚙️ Key Philosophy
You control decisions.
The engine controls discipline.
This is not an auto-trader.
This is a guardian for your capital.
🚀 Summary
If you want:
Cleaner executions
Emotion-free trade management
Institutional-style risk enforcement
Full control without chaos
Hybrid Assisted Trading Engine is built for exactly that