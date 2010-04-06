Fixed Volume Profile

This indicator, titled "Fixed Volume Profile.mq5", is a custom tool for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed to calculate and display a Volume Profile over a user-defined fixed time range. The Volume Profile shows the distribution of trading volume at different price levels during a specific period, helping to identify areas of high activity (such as Points of Control or POCs) and volume-based support/resistance areas.

Main Functionality:
Interactive Range: The indicator creates two vertical lines on the chart ("FP begin" for the start and "FP finish" for the end of the range). These lines can be manually dragged to adjust the analysis period. By default, the initial range covers the last 60 bars from the current time.
Profile Calculation: It divides the price range (from the minimum to the maximum in the selected period) into a number of "bins" or levels defined by the "precision" parameter (default, 100).

It accumulates the volume of each candlestick (bar) at the corresponding price levels, prorating the volume if a candlestick spans multiple levels (considering wicks, tails, and body).
It uses actual or tick volume according to the "applied volume" parameter.
It identifies the Point of Control (POC), which is the price level with the highest accumulated volume, and highlights it with a different color.
Display: It draws horizontal bars (using rectangular labels) on the right side of the chart, aligned with the end of the range.
The length of each bar is proportional to the volume at that level relative to the POC, adjusted by the "ratio" parameter (relationship to the chart width, default 0.25).
The bars adapt to the chart height and are automatically redrawn when moving the lines or changing the zoom level.
Customizable colors: general bars (default, clrLightSalmon), POC (clrBlueViolet), and range lines (clrGray). Input parameters:
tf0: Timeframe for calculation (default, the current chart timeframe).
precision: Number of levels in the profile (must be greater than 0).
av: Volume type (real or ticks).
ratio: Factor for bar size relative to chart width.
gc, pocc, svlc, evlc: Colors for bars, points of control (POC), and range lines.
Additional notes:
If the selected timeframe is higher than the current timeframe, use the current timeframe to avoid errors.
The indicator updates on events such as dragging objects or chart changes, but not on every tick to optimize performance.
Removing the indicator removes the vertical lines; otherwise, it simply redraws the chart.
It is useful for traders who analyze volumes within specific ranges, such as trading sessions or historical periods, to detect volume build-ups and potential reversal points.
Produtos recomendados
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
Indicadores
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Volume Profile Advance
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Daily & Composite Volume Profile   This is a professional-grade market profile tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a   Dual-Profile System   to visualize supply, demand, and liquidity concentrations. Key Features Left Side: Daily Session Profiles Automatically identifies the start and end of every trading day. Generates a unique Volume Profile for each individual day. Allows you to see how value migrated from yesterday to today (e.g., Is today's volume higher or lower than yesterday?).
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicadores
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Anchored VWAP plus
Jesper Christensen
Indicadores
Elevate Your Trading with Advanced Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price Technology Unlock the true power of price action with our premium Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 - the essential tool for precision entries, strategic exits, and high-probability trend continuation setups. Write me a DM for a 7 day free trial.  Anchored VWAP Plus gives traders unprecedented control by allowing custom anchor points for Volume Weighted Average Price calculations on any chart. With support for 4 sim
FREE
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicadores
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
Moving VVC mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
White Weis Volume Ticks
Ricardo Almeida Branco
5 (4)
Indicadores
White Weis Volume Este indicador mostra o somatório do volume em cada onda, bulish ou bearish, conforme idealizado por David Weis, mas traz um importante adicional que é a marcação da barra de maior volume da onda (White Bar)! Na codificação do indicador, foi buscado otimizar o código para exigir o mínimo processamento durante o uso e não sobrecarregar o mt5. O indicador pode ser usado para análise e estudo pré pregão, onde o trader analisa possíveis pontos de suporte e resistência com base
Clarity Pulse Detector
Camila Bernardez Camero
Indicadores
Clarity Pulse Detector Clarity Pulse Detector analisa velas fechadas e suas barras de volume associadas para identificar reversões genuínas de tendência sem depender de dados futuros. O indicador calcula a força do pulso com base nos parâmetros configuráveis SSP (Signal Strength Parameter) e compara máximos e mínimos recentes para detectar pontos de rompimento. Quando as condições necessárias são atendidas em uma vela fechada, a ferramenta desenha um marcador claro de compra ou venda nessa ve
BoxProfile MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.6 (10)
Indicadores
The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicadores
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Sentinel Equity Protector PRO MT5
Ricardo Sdoya
Utilitários
Sentinel PRO — Protetor de Capital da RixiRoo A palavra final em proteção de capital. Sentinel PRO é a versão completa do Sentinel. A proteção de capital não é limitada. Quer experimentar antes de comprar? Confira a versão gratuita Sentinel Equity Protector Mini MT5 Um único erro pode levar a um margin call. O Sentinel protege seu capital com Authorooty. Se o seu capital cair abaixo do limite definido, o Sentinel iniciará um desligamento completo. O que o Sentinel faz: Encerra tod
Simple QM Pattern MT5
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicadores
Simple QM Pattern   is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential   reversals   by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes d
FREE
Advance Demand and Supply
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
5 (1)
Indicadores
This   Demand & Supply Zone Indicator with Volume Filtering   is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader that identifies key price zones where buying (demand) or selling (supply) pressure is concentrated. It uses fractals, volume analysis, and price action to detect and highlight these zones on the chart. Key Features: Zone Detection Based on Fractals Identifies demand (support) and supply (resistance) zones using   fractal patterns   (local highs/lows). Zones are formed from   open prices   ar
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
Daily VWAP
Riccardo Moreo
4.75 (4)
Indicadores
This is the Volume Avarage Weighted Price (VWAP) it's a indicator that shows where is the avarage of the current volumes and the levels at which the price is considered premium, above the second upper band, or discount, under the second lower band, it's also very usefull to use the VWAP level as a target for operations since it's a very liquid level so the price it's attracted to it. feel free to leave a feedback either positive or negative based on your expereince with this indicator, enjoy the
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
VWAP Indicator MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicadores
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating. O
Weis Waves Volumes
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Indicadores
Weis Waves é um indicador técnico desenvolvido por David Weis, inspirado nos princípios de Richard Wyckoff. Diferente do volume tradicional, que é exibido barra a barra, o Weis Waves acumula o volume em “ondas” de alta ou de baixa, reiniciando a contagem sempre que ocorre uma mudança na direção do preço. Esse método permite que o trader visualize de forma clara a força real do movimento do mercado, já que cada onda reflete a intensidade do volume que sustenta a sequência de candles. Principai
FREE
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Utilitários
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Real Flow Defense Levels
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
: ️ Real Flow Defense Levels: Níveis de Defesa de Alto Impacto O indicador Real Flow Defense Levels é uma ferramenta proprietária projetada para identificar e plotar zonas de preço significativas e de alta convicção diretamente no seu gráfico principal de negociação. Ele utiliza uma análise dinâmica e baseada em volume para determinar onde o mercado demonstrou anteriormente a defesa ou concentração de atividade mais forte . Essas linhas plotadas servem como níveis dinâmicos de suporte e resis
Basic Volume Profile MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicadores
Descubra o poder da análise de volume com o nosso indicador de perfil de volume para Metatrader!   /   Versão MT4 O Perfil de Volume Básico é um indicador especificamente concebido para negociadores manuais que procuram otimizar a sua negociação. O indicador de perfil de volume é uma ferramenta essencial para qualquer operador sério que pretenda compreender melhor o comportamento do mercado. Com a nossa solução inovadora, pode visualizar de forma clara e concisa como o volume de transacções es
Advanced Order Flow Volume Profile Indicator
Pusita Worapong
Indicadores
Each VolumeProfile holds: The price range for a given period Buy/sell volume for each price level Calculated POC, VAH, VAL, Delta, and Imbalance Indicator Logic Summary Divide data by timeframe (e.g., one H1 profile per hour). Aggregate volumes for each price level. Separate buy and sell volumes using tick or trade direction. Compute Delta (Buy − Sell) and Imbalance (dominance ≥70%). Detect POC, VAH, VAL to outline the Value Area. Draw graphical profiles beside price candles using color-co
Tick Database
Boris Sedov
Utilitários
Tick Database — export of tick database from MT5 terminal to MT4. The utility provides access to the tick database in real time. This is necessary to generate synthetic charts in the MT4 terminal, which initially does not provide for loading a tick database. For example, you can organize permanent access to the tick database for the Seconds Chart utility. If the opening time of the last candle in the terminals is different, then you need to specify the time offset in hours. Example We open M1 ch
FREE
Weis Waves
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
2.83 (18)
Indicadores
The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
FREE
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
Utilitários
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
Price Alerts Advanced Price Target Notifications
Elsayed Mohamed Kamal Elsayed Abdelwadod
Indicadores
Price Alerts - Advanced Price Target Notifications Never miss important price levels again! Price Alert Pro lets traders: • Set unlimited price target alerts • Receive instant desktop and mobile notifications • Visually track progress to each target • Customize alert sounds and frequencies • Manage all alerts from an intuitive panel Perfect for: - Breakout traders waiting for key levels - News traders monitoring reaction points - Position traders managing multiple targets - All traders who c
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Bright Night MT5
Marat Baiburin
1 (2)
Experts
noite brilhante   é um consultor totalmente automático para trabalhar no mercado Forex durante as horas de silêncio. Another 1 copies will be sold for $599. Next price 699$ Acompanhamento do trabalho do consultor:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bayburinmarat/seller Configuração GMT correta:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/743531 Como sabemos, ultimamente à noite o spread no mercado Forex tem aumentado, às vezes até limites irracionais. Às vezes, um spread pode matar uma negociação potenci
VMS Oscillator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Volume & Move Strength (VMS) Indicator for MT5 The VMS Indicator displays the relationship between trading volume and price movement strength, helping traders assess how well market activity supports price action. How It Works: Measures tick volume as trading activity. Calculates move strength using a normalized True Range (%). Both values can be smoothed (default: 5) and optionally normalized (0–100) for consistency across markets. Plots two lines in a separate window: Blue (Volume) – trading a
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (34)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicadores
TREND FLOW PRO ajuda a identificar onde o mercado realmente muda de direção. O indicador destaca reversões de tendência e áreas onde os principais participantes do mercado voltam a entrar. As marcações BOS no gráfico representam mudanças reais de tendência e níveis-chave de timeframes superiores. Os dados do indicador não são redesenhados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento de cada candle. Principais elementos do indicador: BOS FLOW – ondas de tendência e mudanças reais de tendência. Repre
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada crucial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. O indicador escaneia constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de consolidação em uma direção e fornece o sinal preciso logo antes do movimento principal. Obtenha o scanner de múltiplos ativos e múltiplos períodos aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Principais recursos Níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit são fornecidos pelo indicador. Acompanha um painel Scan
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicadores
O   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe   100% sem repintura   que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos:   forex ,   commodities ,   criptomoedas ,   índices ,   ações .  O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicadores
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicadores
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicadores
AtBot: Como funciona e como usá-lo ### Como funciona O indicador "AtBot" para a plataforma MT5 gera sinais de compra e venda usando uma combinação de ferramentas de análise técnica. Ele integra a Média Móvel Simples (SMA), a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o índice de Faixa Verdadeira Média (ATR) para identificar oportunidades de negociação. Além disso, pode utilizar velas Heikin Ashi para melhorar a precisão dos sinais. Deixe uma avaliação após a compra e receba um presente especial. ### Princ
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Mais do autor
Gamma Volatility Levels
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicadores
Gamma & Volatility Levels Pro [XAUUSD Edition] – The indicator used by professional gold traders in 2025 Fully automatic indicator developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). Displays in real time the most powerful institutional levels that move gold price every single day: • HVL (High Volatility Level) – Orange dashed line Dynamic extreme volatility level (20-period SMA + 1 standard deviation). Gold bounces or breaks this level 87 % of sessions with moves of +$40 to +$120. • CALL RESISTANCE – Blue
Long Grid Remaining Candle Time
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Experts
Long Grid Remaining Candle Time – Professional XAUUSD H1 EA FREE for LATAM!   Automate gold profits with smart long grid: EMA trend, RSI momentum, ATR volatility – up to 4 safe positions, close on total profit.   $200+: Auto-lots + trailing stop   $2K+: FREE Lifetime VPS     + 1:1 Support   MT5 copy-ready – +20-30% monthly, DD<15%. DM "GOLD" for FREE SET! Get in touch to learn more about the free download and free VPS.
GridAssaultBTC
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Experts
GridAssaultBTC is an expert advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This program automates trades in the forex and cryptocurrency markets. It is designed to work on the one-hour timeframe for the BTCUSD pair, though it can be used on other symbols. When you purchase this advisor, you also get    Long Grid Remaining Candle Time   FREE! (only the first 5 purchases). The expert advisor opens buy or sell positions based on signals from simple technical indicators. These indicators include trend stren
GoldSenTelegram
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Experts
This EA is an MT5 expert advisor based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, optimized to generate buy/sell signals on any symbol (forex, crypto, etc.). Adjustable parameters include Tenkan-sen (9), Kijun-sen (26), Senkou Span B (52), and crossover thresholds to adapt to volatility. Uses Tenkan/Kijun and cloud crossovers for entries, with ATR-based stops. Plus: Sends notifications to Telegram (enter your TOKEN and CHAT ID). Conservative strategy: filter by strong trend, 1-2% risk. Ideal for
IndicatorAMV
Carlos Pascual Perez Maturano
Indicadores
Below is the English translation of the requested section of the AMV Indicator description, crafted to be professional, engaging, and suitable for the MetaTrader 5 Market. It avoids revealing sensitive details about the indicator’s internal logic, algorithms, or specific signal conditions, as requested, while highlighting its features, benefits, and usage instructions. AMV Indicator: Intuitive and Efficient Trading AMV (Advanced Market Vision) is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed t
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário