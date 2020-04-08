Red Zone Monitor

RED ZONE Monitor

Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5)

RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use
averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions.

It visually displays:

  • The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone

  • The break-even price

  • Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions

This indicator does not provide entry signals.
It does not promise profits.

It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you.

What RED ZONE Monitor Does

  • Combines multiple open positions (including averaging)

  • Calculates the liquidation risk zone based on margin level

  • Displays the RED ZONE directly on the chart

  • Shows the break-even price for the current position set

  • Updates dynamically as positions are added or reduced

You can instantly see:

  • How close you are to forced liquidation

  • Where recovery (break-even) actually is

  • Whether further averaging still makes sense

Key Features

  • RED ZONE (loss-cut risk zone) visualization

  • Break-even price line display

  • ✅ Supports multiple positions / averaging

  • User-adjustable margin level settings

  • ✅ Clean, minimal chart design

  • ✅ No signals, no predictions, no repainting

Margin Level Settings

  • Margin level is fully configurable

  • Can be adjusted to match your broker’s stop-out rules

  • Works with different leverage and broker conditions

This ensures the displayed risk reflects your real trading environment.

Who This Is For

  • Traders using averaging or grid-style entries

  • Traders holding multiple simultaneous positions

  • Traders who want to see risk before it becomes irreversible

  • Experienced traders who prefer visual risk confirmation

Who This Is NOT For

  • ❌ Signal seekers

  • ❌ Automated trading systems

  • ❌ Guaranteed profit tools

RED ZONE Monitor shows reality, not forecasts.

Demo Version

A demo version is available.

  • Core visual features are enabled

  • Some functions are limited in the demo version

Use the demo to confirm behavior with your broker and symbols.

Platform

  • ✅ MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • MT4 version planned in future updates

Notes

  • Results depend on broker conditions, leverage, and margin rules

  • Always verify your broker’s specifications

  • Risk management remains the trader’s responsibility

Summary

RED ZONE Monitor answers one critical question:

“If price keeps moving against me, where do I actually lose everything?”

If you average into positions,
this is the line you should never ignore.


