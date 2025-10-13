Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5

5
Trade Manager for MT5

Position management utility that automatically applies stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-even functionality to manual and automated trades.

Overview

This utility monitors open positions and applies missing stop loss and take profit levels according to configured parameters. It implements trailing stop functionality that adjusts stop loss as price moves favorably, and moves stop loss to break-even when profit targets are reached. The tool includes a control panel for position management and displays real-time profit and loss information.

Attach the EA to any chart and click Start to activate position monitoring. The EA will manage positions according to your configured parameters. Default settings are provided for immediate use.

Main Functions

The EA automatically adds stop loss and take profit levels to positions that lack these protections. As positions move into profit, the trailing stop function adjusts the stop loss to follow price movement at the specified distance. When profit reaches the break-even trigger level, the stop loss is moved to the entry price. Partial position closing is available when profit reaches configured thresholds.

The control panel displays current status, symbol information, and total profit or loss when positions are active. Management buttons allow closing all positions, closing only profitable positions, closing only losing positions, or moving all stop losses to break-even level.

Configuration Parameters

Group Parameter Default Description
Stop Loss & Take Profit Default SL Points 200 Stop loss distance in points for positions without SL
Default TP Points 400 Take profit distance in points for positions without TP
Break-Even Enable Break-Even false Enable or disable automatic move of SL to break-even when profit reaches the trigger
Break-Even Trigger Points 200 Profit level in points to trigger break-even move
Break-Even Offset Points 20 Offset in points from entry price for break-even SL
Trailing Stop Enable Trailing false Enable or disable trailing stop adjustments as price moves favorably
Trailing Stop Points 150 Distance from current price for trailing stop adjustment
Trailing Step Points 10 Minimum step size for trailing stop updates
Partial Close Enable Partial Close false Enable or disable partial position closing at the configured profit level
Partial Close Profit Points 300 Profit level in points to trigger partial closing
Partial Close Percent 50.0% Percentage of position volume to close at profit target
Quick Trade Default Lot Size 0.01 Lot size for quick trade buttons
Lot Step 0.01 Increment/decrement step for lot adjustments
Min Lot Size 0.01 Lower bound for quick trade lot size
Max Lot Size 10.0 Upper bound for quick trade lot size
General Manage All Symbols false Manage only chart symbol (false) or all symbols (true)
Magic Number 0 Filter positions by magic: -1 = all, 0 = manual trades (magic 0), >0 = specific magic
Update Interval ms 500 Position check interval in milliseconds
Max Slippage Points 5 Maximum allowed slippage in points
Alerts Enable Popup Alerts false Show popup messages for key events
Enable Sound Alerts false Play terminal sound for key events

Feature Toggles (Enable/Disable)

The utility provides simple switches to enable or disable core automation features. These inputs allow you to adapt behavior to different trading styles or market conditions without changing code.

  • Enable_BreakEven (default: false): When enabled, the stop loss is moved toward the entry price once profit reaches Break-Even Trigger Points, with an optional Break-Even Offset Points. When disabled, no automatic break-even adjustment is performed.
  • Enable_Trailing (default: false): When enabled, the stop loss trails price by Trailing Stop Points and updates in steps of Trailing Step Points. When disabled, trailing adjustments are not applied.
  • Enable_Partial_Close (default: false): When enabled, a portion of the position volume is closed once profit reaches Partial Close Profit Points based on Partial Close Percent. When disabled, no partial closing occurs.

Settings Panel

The settings panel uses two compact pages to keep the chart clean. Page 1 contains quick toggles and default SL/TP inputs. Page 2 contains advanced inputs for break-even, trailing stop, and partial close. Use the < and > buttons in the title bar to switch pages, then press Apply to confirm changes.

Tip: To keep only default SL/TP without any automated adjustments, set Enable_BreakEven = false, Enable_Trailing = false, and Enable_Partial_Close = false.

Control Panel Features

The control panel provides real-time position monitoring and management capabilities:

  • Status Display: Shows running/stopped status and current symbol
  • Profit/Loss Display: Real-time P/L in account currency
  • Position Counter: Number of active positions being managed
  • Quick Trade Buttons: Buy and Sell buttons with adjustable lot size
  • Emergency Controls: Close all, close profits, close losses, move to break-even
  • Lot Size Controls: Plus/minus buttons to adjust trade size

Configuration Examples

Trading Style SL Points TP Points Trailing Points Break-Even Points
Conservative 100 200 60 80
Balanced (Example) 200 400 150 200
Extended Range 150 600 80 100
Scalping 50 100 30 40

Technical Specifications

The EA includes magic number filtering to manage specific EA trades or manual trades. Symbol filtering allows management of current chart symbol only or all symbols. Position monitoring occurs at configurable intervals with low CPU usage. The utility is compatible with other EAs and operates on any timeframe.

Setting any parameter to 0 disables that specific function. Manual modifications to stop loss or take profit levels are respected. The EA only applies changes when configured conditions are met.

Installation and Usage

After installation, restart the MT5 terminal. Drag the EA to any chart and ensure Algo Trading is enabled in the toolbar. The control panel will appear automatically in the top-right corner. The EA operates on any timeframe and can be attached to multiple charts simultaneously.

Test all configurations in a demo account before live trading. Point values should be adjusted based on your broker's specifications. For 5-digit forex brokers, 10 points equals 1 pip. Settings can be saved per chart for symbol-specific configurations.

Risk Disclosure

Trading financial instruments involves risk of capital loss. This utility does not guarantee trading results or prevent losses. Test thoroughly in a demo environment before using with real funds. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Comentários
madyalastura
14
madyalastura 2025.12.03 13:31 
 

This is truly a very useful tool/ea for traders, very easy to operate, and runs smoothly during trading. Many thanks and appreciation to the creator of this tool/ea, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trieu, for your hard work and kindness.

Tyhbdse757
44
Tyhbdse757 2025.11.18 03:03 
 

かなり高性能で素晴らしいと思います。しっかり機能してくれました。ありがとうございます。

Martin Thein
19
Martin Thein 2025.10.15 07:08 
 

I’ve tested many tools, but this one is by far the most reliable. It adds auto SL/TP, manages trailing stops and breakeven perfectly, and even does partial closes. Works great on Gold and runs super smooth with almost zero CPU load. Easy setup, professional logic, and a real “set and forget” solution for manual traders. Highly recommended!

