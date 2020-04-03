Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence.
IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR
Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40.
Timeframe: M5
Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at vtmarkets or €50 in a cent account.
Note that trading hours are GMT+2, change according to your area.