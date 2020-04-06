Index Gainer

Index Gainer is the Expert Advisor designed for those who want to invest in indices with simplicity and transparency, without the commissions of traditional funds.

The EA automatically buys your favorite asset (S&P 500, NASDAQ, DAX, and many others) every day at a scheduled time, with clear and customizable risk management.
Simply set the capital allocation and let Index Gainer replicate the performance of the chosen index, just like an ETF, but without hidden costs.

The difference?
Unlike a simple passive purchase, Index Gainer allows you to:

Activate intelligent filters (such as moving averages) to avoid trading during unfavorable market phases.

Choose advanced entry conditions (for example, buying only when the asset reaches new highs compared to the previous day).

Customize stop losses, take profits, and risk levels.

This way, you can reduce drawdowns, maximize the probability of returns, and adapt the strategy to your preferences.

Key Features:
Automatic purchasing of selected indices and assets

Flexible entry filters and trading logic

Advanced risk management

No management fees or hidden costs

Simple yet advanced approach

Index Gainer is ideal for those seeking a smart and customizable alternative to ETFs, with the convenience of automated trading.

S&P or US Tech setting

Slpct: 50%

Tppct: 50%

Risk pct: 50%
