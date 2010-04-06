Magic Gold Scalper EA
- Experts
- Mike Wilson Namaru
- Versão: 1.10
- Atualizado: 20 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 10
Magic Gold Scalper EA
Magic Gold Scalper EA is designed to identify hidden gold market liquidity zones, fractal imbalances, and multi-pattern confirmations to build high-confidence entries.
The EA’s adaptive engine automatically adjusts to market rhythm, blending trend following, pattern recognition, and smart scaling to maintain performance across varying volatility cycles. With powerful account protection systems, this EA aims for steady and responsible growth.
Core Capabilities
-
Proprietary Market Transformation Model
-
Uses candlestick patterns, chart formations, and divergence signals
-
ATR-tuned SL/TP with volatility compensation
-
Optional recovery scaling with equity safeguards
-
Max-drawdown auto-shutdown
-
Designed for intermediate to professional traders, yet beginner-friendly
Technical Details
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Risk: 1% (adjustable)
-
Deposit: Min $500; Recommended $1,000+
-
Leverage: 1:50 or higher (1:100+ advised)
-
Account: ECN/RAW
-
VPS: Recommended
Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk, and losses can exceed your initial investment. Trade with caution.
For support or questions, please contact the seller via the comments section or private messages.