Pro Grid Master

Overview
Pro Grid Master is a fully automated trading bot designed to maximize profits using an advanced grid strategy. It efficiently manages trades across multiple currency pairs, adapting to market conditions to ensure optimal entry and exit points.

Important Note: If you want to test this bot, please ensure that in the settings, SL = 0 for proper functionality.

Technical Specifications
Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/NZD
Timeframes: H1
Minimum Deposit: $500
Recommended Account Type: Any

Leverage: 1:30 to 1:1000


Key Features
✔ Smart Grid Trading: Controlled risk with an optimized profit-maximizing strategy.
✔ Automated Execution: Ensures precision-based trade management without manual intervention.
✔ Flexible Compatibility: Works on any account type with varied leverage options.

Why Choose Pro Grid Master?
Pro Grid Master is designed for traders looking to automate their trading with a reliable grid system. Whether you trade major forex pairs or use customized settings, this EA adapts to market conditions, offering a powerful and efficient trading experience.

おすすめのプロダクト
Mr Robot v2
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
エキスパート
MR BEAST ROBOT MR I USE IT DAILY IN MY ACCOUNTS This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex mar
Andromeda MT4 by Oakbot
Kulanan Chavalparit
エキスパート
Andromeda 2021  is a high profit algorithm with more than 160% profitable trades in 9 months historical backtest (initial deposit 1000 USD). It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. Andromeda 2021 is combination of EMA, Grid and Martingale algorithm. If you do not like Martingale algorithm, you can change the value of Martingale to 1. Recommended Broker :  www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 100 dollars an
WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
Michael Ferreira Da Silva
エキスパート
MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA) —ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits. ️ Key Features RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries Risk/Reward 1:2 by default Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery Daily profit target : closes all orders once the t
BOSS Scalper Propfirm
Meryem Sabir
エキスパート
Set file for recommended best settings: Here BOSS Scalper EA is a powerful and fully automated MT4 expert advisor, designed for traders seeking precision scalping on EURUSD H1 charts. Built with a specialized scalping strategy, this EA is optimized for both prop firm challenges and daily trading. The EA works efficiently with STP and ECN brokers and is designed for accounts with leverage of 1:100 or higher, requiring as little as $50 starting capital. It adapts to market conditions, managing
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
エキスパート
ボリンジャーバンドとストキャスティクスとの戦略取引 ボリンジャーバンドは主にトレンドを追うために使用されます。 オープン保留中の注文の購入または販売のための確率的メインラインおよびシグナルラインの使用 フィボナッチは目標利益、サポート、レジスタンスレベルの価格を使用しています アドバイザAuto3MProMT4はVPSで動作できます。 MT5 version :  Auto3M Pro MT5 特徴 マーチンゲールなし ハードストップロスと各ポジションの利益を取る ボリンジャーバンドによる柔軟なストップロス、固定小数点、以前の高さまたは低さ、フィボナッチレベル 柔軟な固定小数点間で利益を取り、フィボナッチレベルで利益を得る 固定小数点間の柔軟なトレーリングストップとストップレベルの乗算 資金管理 ニュースフィルター 保留中の注文をインターバル時間で自動的に削除 保留中の注文には買いストップと売りストップ機能を使用します 自動チャートにフィボナッチ、ボリンジャーバンド、ストキャスティクスを追加 市場が閉じる前に利益を閉じる バランスによる動的ロットサイズ ヘッジポジション
MAx2RSI Gold
Kevin John Hastings
エキスパート
The MAx2RSI Gold trading robot is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader4 platform, built to capitalize on gold market volatility using a hybrid strategy of dual moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) . This robot suits traders who: Prefer algorithmic precision over emotional decision-making. Want exposure to gold without manual chart analysis. Are comfortable with high-reward strategies that may involve elevated risk. This robot trades a percentage
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
エキスパート
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Advanced Semi Auto trading
Antonis Michos
3.67 (6)
エキスパート
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
SuperNova HFT Prop Firm EA
Claye Weight
4 (8)
エキスパート
SuperNova HFTは、プロプライエタリトレーディングファーム（プロップファーム）によって設定されたハイフリーケンシートレーディング（HFT）評価とチャレンジを取引するために設計された取引EAです。 EAを一度購入すると、10社以上のサポートHFTプロファームのチャレンジに合格するために無制限に使用することができます。 期間限定で$99のセール中 SuperNova HFTは非常に短い時間枠でチャレンジターゲットを達成することができます。SuperNova HFTは、高ボラティリティ市場に特化し、ストップオーダーとタイトなストップロスを使用して市場を取引します。 最も適しているのは、ニューヨークオープン時のUS30で、オープン時にボラティリティが増加するため、ロットサイズの上限がないプロップファームであれば、SuperNova HFTは15分以内にチャレンジに合格することができます。 バックテスト/デモアカウントの方法は？ - デモテストにはICMarketsを使用することが重要で、他のブローカーでは異なる結果が出ます - バックテストにはどのブローカーでも使用でき
Cerberus EA
Gennady Filimonov
エキスパート
Cerberus EA is a fully automated grid advisor based on signals from the Bollinger Bands and RSI indicators. Its key feature is a multi-level risk management system designed to protect the deposit in aggressive market conditions. **Strategy Logic** Entry Signal: Searches for reversal points using Bollinger Bands and RSI. Averaging: When the price moves against a position, a grid of orders is opened with a specified step (GridStep). Lot Increase: Each subsequent order in the grid can have an incr
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
エキスパート
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Reverse Grid
Paranchai Tensit
エキスパート
Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use only five-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 1000   It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:5
The MOST
Zufri Al Pianur S E
エキスパート
The MOST is an EA that Optimized for Scalping. Unlock high-frequency trading with this powerful EA , built specifically for scalping strategies . This automated trading system is designed to capitalize on quick market movements with recovery strategy. Key Features: Single Order and Always with SL and TP 1:1 (50 pips) Works Best on Lower Timeframe  (M1) ️ Fully Automated – no manual intervention needed Adjustable Max Recovery Lot  to match your risk tolerance Compatible with any  br
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
エキスパート
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
エキスパート
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
エキスパート
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
エキスパート
マトリックスアローEAMT4 は、 マトリックスアローインジケーターのMT4 シグナルをチャート上のトレードパネルと手動または100％自動でトレードできるユニークなエキスパートアドバイザーです。 マトリックスアローインジケーターMT4 は、初期段階で現在のトレンドを判断し、最大10の標準インジケーターから情報とデータを収集します。平均方向移動指数（ADX） 、 商品チャネルインデックス（CCI） 、 クラシック平研アシキャンドル 、 移動平均 、 移動平均収束発散（MACD） 、 相対活力指数（RVI） 、 相対力指数（RSI） 、 放物線SAR 、 ストキャスティクス 、 ウィリアムズのパーセント範囲 。 すべてのインジケーターが有効な買いまたは売りシグナルを与えると、対応する矢印がチャートに印刷され、次のろうそく/バーの開始時に強い上昇トレンド/下降トレンドを示します。ユーザーは、使用するインジケーターを選択し、各インジケーターのパラメーターを個別に調整できます。 Matrix Arrow EA MT4 を使用すると、チャートのトレードパネルから直接、または100％アルゴリズム取
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
エキスパート
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Squido
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
エキスパート
Squido loves going for the long term trades with a counter trend and trailing takeprofit strategy. The take profit is calculated based on a multiplier of the current ATR value. TakeProfit will slowly trail inching just a bit closer the longer the counter trend trend continues. Squido features a dynamic way of spacing grid orders also by use of the ATR, LotSizing with money management is also calculated based off the spacing value. keep the risk settings down low and you will have a much better c
Envelope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Visual Envelope EA MT4 – A Strategy for Traders Who Optimize The Visual Envelope EA is a fully automated trading tool designed for traders who love to refine and optimize their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) applies the Envelopes indicator to identify potential trade opportunities based on market volatility and price deviations. While the EA is not pre-optimized, it provides a solid foundation for traders who enjoy testing different settings to fit their unique trading approach. Trading L
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
エキスパート
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
GND Average Price
Nguyen Dang Giang
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor relies on a grid strategy and identifies a strong trend. It can also work on all pairs with a minimal spread. The EA uses average price deals, users can install martingale, hedging and scalping. This is an automated system that is optimized and ready to use. The configuration is simple. Recommendations Deposit min 1000$ or appropriate cent account Use a small spread Parameters MagicNumber : unique (magic) number of the EA TrailingStopLoss: as a position gains in profit, a st
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
エキスパート
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Magic Martingale
Kulanan Chavalparit
エキスパート
Magic Martingale EA is not only martingale strategy If you think Martingale strategy is the risky strategy for Forex Trading,  we will make you rethink again by this EA and become a   Millionaire!!! Magic Martingale EA is a fully automated EA designed to trade every currencies pairs, Recommend EURUSD Timeframe 1 hour Leverage 1:100 Account mode: Hedging Account
PowerMax Pro EA
Sergey Belov
エキスパート
PowerMax Pro - it's automated multicurrency expert advisor working on any type of accounts and with any type of spreads. The Expert Advisor always sets TakeProfit and due to this, even if there are interruptions to the Internet, the orders will be closed on time and at a favorable price.  The timeframe on the chart does not matter, you can set any digits. Working timeframe is set directly in the settings of the EA. To protect the deposit and limit possible losses, the EA has two options: the ab
LokerTrendV7
Aliaksei Karalkou
エキスパート
The EA trades anytime the market is open. Its logic involves opening trades in the direction of movement. The robot increases the lot size in cases of negative profit on a previously closed order. This is not the Martingale system, when there is an increase in the lot size when the price moves against your position. This is a system for increasing the position on the movement of the market. Medium MA is used  Support and resistance lines are used  Fractals are used  A system for checking the ope
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
エキスパート
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
HFT Hunter
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (2)
エキスパート
This intraday scalper Expert Advisor trades by capturing sharp jumps during a high market volatility. It can work both with market and pending orders. Most of the time, the EA is in standby mode, therefore do not expect fast results immediately. FIFO compliant. Only one market order can be opened on each symbol at a time. No martingale, no grid, no hedging Attention! This EA relies on the movement speed of the quotes, and requires a VPS server for stable operation. The recommended minimum deposi
EA Silver Diamond MT4
Ruslan Pishun
エキスパート
The EA is based on a   scalping breakout strategy , uses advanced exit algorithms and has built-in filters to filter out bad signals. Fully automatic trading with entry calculation based on the high / low breakout system. For trading, the advisor uses 4 currency pairs and the M30 timeframe. To create a strategy, we used historical data with a history quality of 99.9%, over the past 20 years. The EA has the following features: Uses a smart false signal filtering system. Uses a system for recogniz
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
エキスパート
Trend Ai EAは、Trend Aiインジケーターと連携して動作するように設計されており、トレンド識別と実用的なエントリーポイント、そして反転アラートを組み合わせることで独自の市場分析を行い、インジケーターのすべてのシグナルを完全自動で処理します。EAには、完全に調整可能な多数の外部パラメーターが含まれており、トレーダーは好みに合わせてエキスパートをカスタマイズできます。 緑のドットが表示されるとすぐに、EAは買い注文をエントリーします。上昇トレンドが青い矢印で確認されると、EAは次のローソク足で買い注文をエントリーします。市場が反転した場合、EAはグリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。反対のシグナルが現れ、チャートに赤いドットが表示された場合、EAは売り注文をエントリーし、赤い矢印が続くとすぐに、EAは次のローソク足で売り注文をエントリーし、グリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。 通貨ペアと時間枠： このEAは、上場されているすべての資産、先物、株式、外国為替、コモディティ、暗号通貨、指数で使用できます。xauusd、eurusd、gbpu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
エキスパート
Javier Gold Scalper：あなたのそばにある最先端テクノロジー！ マニュアルと設定ファイル：購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルと設定ファイルをお渡しします 価格：販売されたライセンス数に応じて価格が上がります 残りのコピー数：5 金は金融市場でもっともボラティリティの高い資産の一つであり、取引には高度な正確性、慎重な分析、そして非常に効果的なリスク管理が必要です。 Javier Gold Scalper は、これらの柱を統合するために開発された強力で洗練されたシステムであり、金市場での取引を最適化することを目的としています。最先端のテクノロジーと高度な戦略を駆使して、Golden Scalperは初心者からプロのトレーダーまで対応し、このダイナミックな市場における課題を安全に乗り越え、チャンスを活かすサポートをします。Golden Scalperを使えば、金の特性に対応した信頼性の高いツールを手に入れることができます。 シンボル XAUUSD（金） 時間足 M30 PropFirm 対応済み 資金 最低 $1000 ブローカー どのブローカーでも可 口座タイプ ど
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
エキスパート
Scalp Unscalpは、非常に正確なエントリーから素早く利益を得ることを目的とした短期の双方向スキャルピングシステムです。 Scalp Unscalpのライブシグナルが近日公開！現在の価格は今後値上げ予定。期間限定価格 99 USD グリッドなし、マーチンゲールなし。すべての取引は個別にエントリー 固定ストップロス利用可能、仮想の動的トレーリングストップシステム付き インタラクティブな取引パネルと正確なロットサイズ設定 推奨設定 チャート：EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、AUDUSD 時間足：H1 入力項目 ロットサイズ計算方法 - 自動ロットまたは固定ロットを選択 固定ロットサイズ - 固定ロットサイズ 自動ロット - この金額の口座通貨あたり0.01ロット 最大スプレッド - ポジションを開くために許可される最大スプレッドを設定 自動GMT検出 - ブローカーのGMTオフセットを自動計算 週末保有の無効化 - 有効または無効 カスタムストップロス - ストップロスの入力 マジックナンバー - 各注文に対するマジックナンバー コメント - 注文コメント
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
エキスパート
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
エキスパート
DCA CYCLEMAX の紹介 Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here 概要 DCA CYCLEMAX は、市場で一方向に強いトレンドを示す資産に最適化された強力な半自動のグリッドトレーディングプログラム（EA）です。 特に、金（GOLD）、ナスダック100（NS100）、暗号通貨など、ボラティリティが高く安定したトレンドが見られる資産に効果的です。 DCA（ドルコスト平均法）戦略を使用して、損失リスクを管理しながら資産を時間をかけて管理します。 このEAはエントリーの区間を戦略的に設計し、トレンドが続く間にグリッド方式で複数のポジションを開き、手動エントリーと手動利確も含むプロセスで設定目標に達すると自動的に決済する機能を提供します。 横ばい相場の際には、DCA CycleMax EAと反対方向に動作するDCA CycleMax Hedge EAを併用する
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
エキスパート
2024年以降のゴールド (Gold M15) テストのデフォルト設定 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: 適応型市場インテリジェンス 特別先行オファー: Smart Regime EA の能力は、その真の価値のほんの一部で提供されています。価格が最終評価額の $500 に向けて段階的に上昇し始める前に、今すぐライセンスを $50 で確保してください。これは比類なき市場ロジックへの投資です。 適応型アルゴリズム取引の力を解き放ちます。Kaufman Smart Regime EA は単なる戦略ではありません。ノイズと真の勢いを区別するために設計された、市場感知エンジンです。 コア哲学：「スマート・レジーム」検出 ほとんどのアルゴリズムは、動的な市場に静的なロジックを適用するため失敗します。 Kaufman Smart Regime EA は、Perry Kaufman の伝説的な効率比ロジックを独自に改良したものを利用し、市場の「レジーム（体制）」を決定します。混沌としたレンジ相場では休止し、真の方向性流動性が市場に参入したときにのみ、精密に攻撃します。 上位時間軸マ
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
エキスパート
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
エキスパート
Ziwoxファンダメンタルトレーダー Ziwox Fundamental Traderは、金融市場のトレーダーがEA情報データに基づいて賢明な意思決定を行うのを支援するトレーディングアシスタントです。 このEAは、オンラインソースを使用して、通貨の基本的なバイアス、ペアでのリアルタイム小売業者比率の感情、銀行と機関の予測、COTレポートデータ、および複雑なEAパネル内の他のデータなどの必要なすべての情報を取得します。 簡単に言えば、それは統合された外国為替データソースと情報であり、手動トレーダーがより良い意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 これに加えて、これは完全な基本的なロボット取引であり、通貨の基本的なバイアスと技術データに基づいて、これらのデータを使用してペアで自動的に取引します EAコンポーネント： 取引に必要なすべての情報は、データパネルに統合された一連の外国為替データストリームコンポーネントとしてここに収集されます。 各コンポーネントは、トレーダーが意思決定を行うのに役立つトレーディングエイドインジケーターまたは説明的な市場レポートとして個別に機能します。 これらのコ
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
The Golden Way は MT4 プラットフォーム向けの自動取引ソフトウェアです。同ソフトは総合的なハイブリッド戦略を採用し、複数のサブストラテジーが連携して機能することで、金（XAUUSD）市場における買い（ロング）と売り（ショート）の機会を正確に捉え、様々な市場環境下でタイミング良く取引を把握するお手伝いをします。成熟した取引ロジックに基づき、金市場でのプロフェッショナルかつ効率的な取引操作を実現します。 設定情報 通貨ペア：XAUUSD 時間軸：M5 タイムフレーム 初期預け金：500USD 以上を推奨 レバレッジ：1:100 ～ 1:1000 アカウント：高パフォーマンスでスプレッドの低い任意のアカウント 正確にバックテストを行う方法 最低 500USD の預け金を選択します。 M5 タイムフレームを選択し、任意の日付範囲を設定し、「各ティック（Every Tick）」を選択します。 指定された範囲内でご自身に適したレバレッジを選択します。 「テスト開始」をクリックします。 ご使用方法 製品購入後、速やかに MQL5 フォーラムでお問い合わせください — 設定をお手伝
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
エキスパート
CyNera：あなたの取引、私たちの技術 マニュアルとセットファイル: 購入後にご連絡いただければ、マニュアルとセットファイルをお送りします 価格: 価格は販売されたライセンスの数に応じて上昇します 利用可能なコピー: 4 金取引は、市場で最も変動の激しい金融商品であり、精密さ、徹底した分析、そして強力なリスク管理が求められます。CyNeraエキスパートアドバイザーは、これらの要素を巧みに組み合わせ、最適な金取引を実現するために設計された高度なシステムです。CyNeraの高度な戦略と技術は、経験豊富なトレーダーだけでなく、初心者にも、金取引がもたらす独自の課題やチャンスを乗り越えるための支援を提供します。 CyNeraは、金市場の複雑さに対応した信頼できるソリューションを提供します。適応性に優れたインテリジェントな戦略と、多時間枠分析、自動取引調整、そして正確なリスク管理などの高度な機能を組み合わせています。この柔軟性により、CyNeraは市場の急速な変化に即座に対応しつつ、長期的に資本を守るための強力なツールとなります。 シンボル XAUUSD (ゴールド) 時間枠 M30  
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
エキスパート
アドバイザー AW Double Grids MT4は、情報取引パネルと簡単なセットアップを備えた、アグレッシブで完全に自動化されたグリッド アドバイザーです。この戦略は、同時双方向作業で構成され、一方向のボリュームを増やします。組み込みの自動ロット計算、ポジション ボリュームの増加のさまざまなバリエーション、およびその他の機能が実装されています。 手順 ->  こちら  /  問題解決 ->   こちら / MT5 バージョン ->   こちら アドバイザーの取引方法: AW Double Grids は、反対方向の注文のペアを使用して双方向の取引を実行します。 AW Double Grids は、 反対方向の 2 つの注文を開くことで取引を開始します。利益のある注文をクローズした後、アドバイザーは再度 2 つの注文を開き、開いている方向のボリュームを増やします。開いている注文がある場合、アドバイザーは設定に応じて TakeProfit をポイント単位で変更できます。TakeProfit は動的または固定にすることができます。 入力パラメータ: メイン設定 Size_of_the
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
エキスパート
Titan AI（タイタンAI）—— 次世代型自動売買システム Titan AI は、 MX Robots の専門チームによって開発された次世代型の自動売買システムであり、最先端の人工知能技術と高度な金融知識を融合しています。 このEAは Real Tick（リアルティック） , MBP（Market by Price） , MBO（Market by Order） といった高品質な市場データでトレーニングされており、これらは機関投資家レベルのシステムでも使用されるデータ形式です。 そのため Titan AI は複数市場において一貫性のあるスマートな判断を実現します。 Titan AI は複数のAI戦略を同時に動作させる ポートフォリオ型トレードシステム として設計されています。 各戦略は異なる相場環境向けに最適化されており、最大限の利益と最小限のドローダウンを実現し、マージンコールの可能性をほぼゼロにします。 Titan AI 4All の起動と設定方法 Titan AI 4All は、 高度な自動化・機関投資家レベルの精度・簡易セットアップ を求めるトレーダーのために開発されました
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
エキスパート
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
作者のその他のプロダクト
RSI Bullseye Gold MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
CandleMomentum FX MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price ac
Dynamic RSI Grid
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Dynamic RSI Grid – Intelligent Grid Trading with RSI Optimization Overview Dynamic RSI Grid is an advanced grid trading Expert Advisor (EA) that intelligently adjusts Take Profit (TP) levels based on RSI signals. This approach ensures optimized trade exits, reduced drawdowns, and enhanced profitability by aligning with real market momentum. Designed for traders seeking automated, precise, and adaptive trading, this EA dynamically modifies grid-based TP levels for maximum gains and controlled r
FREE
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
Gold Blitz The Ultimate Gold Trading
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Gold Blitz is an advanced AI-driven trading bot designed for precision, speed, and profitability in gold trading. Utilizing cutting-edge algorithms, it scans market trends, identifies high-probability trade setups, and executes them with maximum efficiency. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or holding positions, Gold Blitz is optimized for consistent performance with managed risk. Note :   Set MQLTEST to false in settings while testing or live  otherwise, results won't be accurate. Key Fe
FX Hydra 13
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
FX Hydra 13 is a cutting-edge forex EA , designed to dominate the market with 13 powerful trading modes . Inspired by the legendary Hydra, this bot delivers high-precision trading on the H1 timeframe and is compatible with all major and exotic currency pairs . Key Features: 13 Adaptive Trading Modes – Optimized for every market condition Multi-Currency Support – Works with all major & exotic pairs AI-Driven Smart Logic – Advanced risk management & trade execution H1 Timeframe Optimiz
DualEdge FX The Ultimate Trend
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
DualEdge FX – 高度なトレンド＆リバーサルトレーディングボット 概要： DualEdge FX は、 市場のトレンド を追跡し、 反転ポイント を正確に特定するために設計されたプロフェッショナルな取引ボットです。 トレンドフォロー と 逆張り戦略 の両方を活用し、市場の状況に合わせて自動的に適応します。 主な特徴： デュアルストラテジーモード: トレンドフォロー と リバーサルトレード を組み合わせ。 AI市場分析: 市場の変化を検出し、自動的に取引を調整。 マルチカレンシー対応: 主要通貨ペア＆エキゾチック通貨ペア に対応。 リスク管理: 自動ロットサイズ調整とリスクコントロール。 複数の時間足に最適化: H1, M15, M5 に対応。 技術仕様： 時間足: H1, M15, M5 最小ロットサイズ: 0.01 プラットフォーム: MetaTrader 4 最低入金額: $100 レバレッジ: 1:10 – 1:1000 対応口座タイプ: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium, ECN 対応通貨ペア: E
BullionX Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
BullionX Trader – Advanced Gold, Crypto & Multi-Currency Trading Bot Overview BullionX Trader is a powerful AI-driven trading bot designed for gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies (BTC/USD), and major forex pairs. Whether trading precious metals, forex, or crypto, this expert advisor adapts to market conditions and executes high-precision trades across multiple asset classes. Key Features Gold & Crypto Optimization: Designed for XAU/USD, BTC/USD, and major forex pairs. Multi-Asset Trading: Works ac
SARXpert The Ultimate Double SAR Trading Bot
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
SARXpert is a professional forex trading bot utilizing a Double Parabolic SAR strategy to capture market trends and reversals with high precision. It is designed for traders who seek optimized entry and exit points for maximum profitability in both trending and ranging markets. Key Features: Double SAR Strategy: Uses two Parabolic SAR indicators for improved trend detection. Trend & Reversal Detection: Adapts intelligently to different market conditions. Multi-Currency Compatibility: Supports F
SafeTradeX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
SafeTradeX – Secure & Stable Forex Trading Bot Overview SafeTradeX is a highly secure and stable trading bot designed for consistent profitability without relying on high-risk strategies like Martingale or increasing lot sizes. Built for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth , this EA ensures disciplined and risk-managed trading in all market conditions. Key Features No Martingale, No Lot Multiplication: Uses a fully controlled risk strategy for long-term stability. Fixed
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
Divergence Sniper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Divergence Sniper – High-Precision MACD Divergence Trading Bot Overview Divergence Sniper is a high-precision automated trading bot designed for traders who capitalize on MACD divergence and price action patterns. It scans the market for hidden and regular divergences, combining them with key price action signals to generate accurate buy and sell opportunities. Key Features MACD Divergence Detection: Identifies both bullish and bearish MACD divergences. Price Action Confirmation: Detects major p
Breakout Hunter SR
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview Breakout Hunter is a powerful automated trading bot designed to identify and capitalize on breakouts from key Support & Resistance levels. It continuously scans the market for high-probability breakout opportunities, allowing traders to capture strong price movements with precision. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market levels to pinpoint breakout opportunities. Breakout & Fakeout Detection: Differentiates between true breakouts and false moves to impr
GoldVertex EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
GoldVertex EA – Institutional-Grade Gold & Forex Trading Bot Overview GoldVertex EA is a high-performance, institutional-grade trading bot designed specifically for premium gold (XAU/USD) and forex trading. Built for high-net-worth traders, this EA focuses on precision, risk-controlled execution, and maximum profitability through advanced market analysis and smart order management. The name "Vertex" represents the highest point, symbolizing how GoldVertex EA helps traders reach peak profitabi
FVG Scalper Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview FVG Scalper Pro is a high-speed trading bot designed to exploit Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with precision scalping strategies. This expert advisor detects market inefficiencies and executes fast, high-accuracy trades, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on volatile market conditions. It ensures optimized entries and exits while maintaining strict risk management for consistent performance. Key Features Fair Value Gap (FVG) Strategy: Detects and exploits market ine
Candle Beast EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview Candle Beast EA is an advanced high-frequency scalping robot designed to capitalize on rapid price movements within a single candlestick. This expert advisor executes trades with lightning-fast precision, making it ideal for scalping strategies in both forex and commodities like XAU/USD (Gold). Key Features Single Candle Scalping: Focuses on quick trades based on the momentum of a single candle. Smart Entry & Exit: Uses AI-driven logic to maximize profit while minimizing losses. High
CloudMaster EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview CloudMaster EA is a powerful, fully automated trading algorithm designed to maximize the potential of the Ichimoku Cloud strategy. This expert advisor is built for traders who seek precision, automation, and consistent profitability by utilizing Kumo Breakouts, Tenkan-Kijun Crossovers, and Chikou Span Confirmations to identify high-probability trade setups. EA Setup & Specifications Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 Settings: Default (Optimized for stability and profitability) Br
FX Hydra 13 Modes
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
FX Hydra 13 – Advanced H1 Forex Trading Bot Overview FX Hydra 13 is a high-performance forex trading bot designed for precision and adaptability on the H1 timeframe. Inspired by the mythical Hydra, this expert advisor integrates 13 powerful trading modes, allowing it to adapt seamlessly to different market conditions. It is fully optimized to work with all major and exotic currency pairs, ensuring consistent and efficient trading. Key Features 13 Adaptive Trading Modes: Optimized for various
AuricDynamiX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
AuricDynamiX – Advanced Gold & Forex Trading Bot I have added the Indicator of this bot in comment section please check the comment section then install the demo version  Overview AuricDynamiX is a high-performance AI-driven trading bot designed specifically for gold (XAU/USD) and major forex pairs. Using dynamic strategy adaptation, this expert advisor identifies market momentum, trend shifts, and breakout opportunities to ensure precise trade execution while maintaining smart risk manageme
GridFortune
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
GridFortune is an AI-powered forex trading bot designed to execute grid trading strategies with a profit-first and last order closing mechanism. Unlike traditional grid-based EAs, GridFortune prioritizes profitable trades, ensuring controlled lot allocation and optimized risk management for consistent and sustainable growth across various currency pairs. The name "GridFortune" represents steady profit accumulation through intelligent grid-based trading, making it an ideal choice for traders lo
Trap Grid EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Trap Grid EA is an advanced trading bot designed for the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for trading multiple forex pairs such as EUR/USD, NZD/USD, and other major currencies. It can also be used for gold trading (XAU/USD), but due to gold’s volatility, manual adjustments are required for optimal performance. Key Features Fakeout & Breakout Detection: Identifies market traps and false breakouts to maximize profitability. Grid Trading Strategy: Utilizes an advanced grid-based system to take advan
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
DynaGrid Diver EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
DynaGrid Diver – Advanced Divergence & Grid Trading EA Overview DynaGrid Diver is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) that combines divergence detection with a grid trading strategy to maximize profitability. It intelligently identifies market reversals using divergence signals while managing trades through a structured grid system, ensuring optimized entries and exits. This EA is designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, providing traders with stable and precise trade execution. Key Fea
RSI Bullseye Gold
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview RSI Bullseye Gold is a high-accuracy Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. Built on an RSI-based sniper strategy, this EA identifies optimal entry points for sharp and efficient trade execution. Whether you're scalping or swing trading, RSI Bullseye Gold is optimized to consistently capture high-probability trades. Key Features RSI-Based Precision Entry: Detects overbought and oversold conditions for sniper-accurate trades. Gold-Focused Strategy: Special
XAU TrendSeeker
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
XAU TrendSeeker – Advanced EMA-Based Gold Trading Bot Overview XAU TrendSeeker is an Exponential Moving Average (EMA)-based trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) trading. This EA helps traders identify and follow strong market trends, ensuring high-probability trade entries and exits. Whether you focus on breakouts, pullbacks, or trend continuations, XAU TrendSeeker ensures that you are always trading in the right direction. Key Features EMA-Based Trend
ScalpX 5M
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Overview ScalpX 5M is a high-speed scalping Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It leverages precise candlestick patterns and momentum-based entries to capture quick price movements, ensuring fast trade execution and optimized profit-taking. This EA is perfect for traders looking for high-frequency, low-risk scalping in volatile market conditions. Key Features Ultra-Fast Scalping: Trades on the M5 timeframe to capture quick price swings. Candle-Based Strategy: Uses s
DoubleSAR X
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
DoubleSAR X – Advanced Trend-Following & Recovery Trading Bot Overview DoubleSAR X is a powerful trend-following and recovery-based Expert Advisor (EA) that combines the Double Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) strategy with the Martingale system to enhance trade execution. It detects trend reversals using a dual SAR strategy and applies martingale-based lot scaling for effective risk management. This EA ensures precise entries, controlled losses, and a smart recovery mechanism, making it a val
TheLeoTraderFX Supreme
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme – High-Class Scalping Bot for Gold (XAU/USD) Overview TheLeoTraderFX - Supreme is not just another trading bot—it is a premium, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for elite traders who demand precision, speed, and exclusive market execution. Specifically built for XAU/USD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe, this bot delivers high-frequency scalping, advanced trade management, and superior risk control. Key Features Elite M1 Scalping for Gold: Optimized for 1-min
ICT Phantom Trader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
ICT Phantom Trader is a professional-grade trading algorithm that leverages Inner Circle Trader (ICT) Engulfing Patterns and institutional trading strategies. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), focusing on liquidity, order blocks, and price action confirmation. Previously priced at $100 per month , all my bots are now available for a limited-time promotion at just $ 36 per month. Features & Functionalities: ICT Engulfing Pattern Detection – Identifies high-probab
Smart Throwback Pro
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
エキスパート
Smart Throwback Pro is a professional trading algorithm that specializes in identifying throwback (pullback) entries within trending markets. It detects price retracements to key levels such as support, resistance, order blocks, and Fibonacci zones, ensuring high-probability trade setups. This expert advisor is ideal for traders who focus on trend continuation strategies while minimizing risk. Features & Functionalities: Throwback & Pullback Strategy – Captures retracements in trending markets.
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信