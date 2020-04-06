Lovec MT4

Hello!

Lovec MT4 robot.

Designed exclusively for working on the trend on the weekly chart D1.

I bring to your attention an Advisor of my own design. The settings are universal for all currency pairs. Most instruments are suitable, especially trending currency pairs with JPY, CHF, GBP. As well as futures and indices. The inputs are performed exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives an ideal performance the same as in the tester and without slippage. Exit the transaction by a combination of conditions. The ADVISOR likes trends. Where it brings the main profit! No martingale, no averaging or order grids. Only one transaction at a time. It is possible to install Magic Number, and conduct parallel trading on several pairs.

When 1-2 Parabolic SAR points appear, the robot turns on the position.

Holding it for about 10 days.

Automatically turns off the position. When a reverse franktal is formed.

When turning on the robot, you also need to check the presence of a trend on the Parabolic SAR on the weekly chart W1

of the trading instrument.


