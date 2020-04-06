Parabolic Sar Franctal MT4

Hello!

Robot Lovec Trend MT4.

Designed exclusively for working with the trend on the weekly chart W1.


I offer you an Advisor, my own development. The settings are universal for all currency pairs. Most instruments are suitable, especially trending currency pairs with JPY, CHF, GBP. And also futures and indices. Entries are made exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives the same ideal execution as in the tester and without slippage. Exit from the transaction based on a set of conditions. The Advisor loves trends. Where it brings the main profit! No martingale, no averaging and order grids. Only one transaction, at one time. It is possible to install      Magic   Number   , and conduct parallel trading on several pairs.

Robot Lovec Trend MT4.

Designed exclusively for working on the trend on the weekly chart W1.

When 1-2 points of Parabolic SAR appear, the robot turns on the position.

Maintaining it for about 10 weeks.

Automatically turns off the position. When a reverse franktal is formed.

When turning on the robot, you also need to check the

presence of a trend on Parabolic SAR on the monthly chart M1

of the instrument being traded.

