Lovec MT4

Hello!

Lovec MT4 robot.

Designed exclusively for working on the trend on the weekly chart D1.

I bring to your attention an Advisor of my own design. The settings are universal for all currency pairs. Most instruments are suitable, especially trending currency pairs with JPY, CHF, GBP. As well as futures and indices. The inputs are performed exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives an ideal performance the same as in the tester and without slippage. Exit the transaction by a combination of conditions. The ADVISOR likes trends. Where it brings the main profit! No martingale, no averaging or order grids. Only one transaction at a time. It is possible to install Magic Number, and conduct parallel trading on several pairs.

Lovec MT4 robot.

Designed exclusively for working on the trend on the weekly chart D1.

When 1-2 Parabolic SAR points appear, the robot turns on the position.

Holding it for about 10 days.

Automatically turns off the position. When a reverse franktal is formed.

When turning on the robot, you also need to check the presence of a trend on the Parabolic SAR on the weekly chart W1

of the trading instrument.


Altri dall’autore
Parabolic Sar Franctal MT4
Vladimir Lovec
Experts
Hello! Robot Lovec Trend MT4. Designed exclusively for working with the trend on the weekly chart W1. I offer you an Advisor, my own development. The settings are universal for all currency pairs. Most instruments are suitable, especially trending currency pairs with JPY, CHF, GBP. And also futures and indices. Entries are made exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives the same ideal execution as in the tester and without slippage. Exit from the transaction based on a set of conditi
Lovec MT5
Vladimir Lovec
Experts
Robot Lovec MT5. I offer you an Advisor, my own development. Designed exclusively for working on the trend on the daily chart D1. Suitable for indices, futures, commodities and bonds. Entries are made exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives the same ideal execution Exit from the transaction by a combination of conditions. The Advisor loves trends. Where it brings the main profit! No martingale, no averaging or order grids. Only one transaction, at one time. It is possible t
Lovec Trend MT5
Vladimir Lovec
Experts
Robot Lovec Trend MT5. Designed exclusively for trend work on the H1 hourly chart. I bring to your attention an advisor, my own development. Settings are universal for all currency pairs. Suitable for most instruments, especially trend currency pairs with JPY, CHF, GBP. And also futures and indices. Inputs are carried out exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives the same ideal performance as in the tester, and without slipping. Exit from the transaction under the combined
Lovec Color Direction MT5
Vladimir Lovec
Indicatori
An indicator for better perception and recognition of the current trend direction, the beginning and end of corrections. It is recommended for manual trading, but it is possible to integrate it into an Expert Advisor for automated trading. The dots around the price indicate the current trend direction, the color of the candles themselves indicates the presence or absence of a correction. It is recommended to enter a position in the direction of the current trend after the end of corrections.
Lovec Panel SAR Direction MT5
Vladimir Lovec
Indicatori
Multi-timeframe Parabolic SAR panel for a better visual perception of the market situation and assessment of the trend, trend reversals. Used exclusively!!! on the daily timeframe. The panel indicates the direction of SAR movement on the current (daily), as well as on the weekly (medium-term) and monthly (long-term) timeframes. It is possible to customize the display colors for each individual timeframe. General Step and Maximum settings for the entire panel.
