Lovec MT5

Robot Lovec MT5.

I offer you an Advisor, my own development.
Designed exclusively for working on the trend on the daily chart D1.

Suitable for indices, futures, commodities and bonds.

Entries are made exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives the same ideal execution Exit from the transaction by a combination of conditions. The Advisor loves trends. Where it brings the main profit! No martingale, no averaging or order grids. Only one transaction, at one time. It is possible to set the Magic Number, and conduct parallel trading on several instruments.

Designed exc
When 1-2 Parabolic SAR points appear, the robot turns on the position.

Maintaining it folusively for working on the trend on the daily chart D1.
r about 10 days.

Automatically turns off the position. When a reverse fractal is formed.

When turning on the robot, you also need to check the

presence of a trend for Parabolic SAR on the weekly chart W1


