DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoColeções de dados genéricasCSortedSet<T>Overlaps 

Overlaps

Determina se o conjunto atual classificado se cruza com a coleção especificada ou matriz.

Versão para trabalhar com a coleção que implementa a interface ICollection<T>.

bool Overlaps(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // coleção para comparação
   );

Versão para trabalhar com a matriz.

bool Overlaps(
   T&  array[]                     // matriz para comparação
   );

Parâmetros

*collection

[in]  Coleção para definir o cruzamento.

&collection[]

[in]  Matriz para definir o cruzamento.

Valor de retorno

Retorna true, se houver uma interseção entre o conjunto atual classificado e a coleção ou matriz, caso contrário, false.