- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
IsSupersetOf
Determina se o conjunto atual classificado é superconjunto da coleção especificada ou matriz.
Versão para trabalhar com a coleção que implementa a interface ICollection<T>.
|
bool IsSupersetOf(
Versão para trabalhar com a matriz.
|
bool IsSupersetOf(
Parâmetros
*collection
[in] Coleção para definir a relação.
&collection[]
[in] Matriz para definir a relação.
Valor de retorno
Retorna true, se o conjunto atual classificado for um superconjunto, caso contrário, false.