MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardCollezioni Dati GeneraliCSortedSet<T>Overlaps 

Overlaps

Determina se il set ordinato corrente si sovrappone alla raccolta o all'array specificati.

Una versione per lavorare con la raccolta che implementa l'interfaccia ICollection<T>.

bool Overlaps(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // la raccolta da confrontare
   );

Una versione per lavorare con un array.

bool Overlaps(
   T&  array[]                     // l'array da confrontare
   );

Parametri

*collection

[in] Una raccolta per determinare la sovrapposizione.

&collection[]

[in] Un array per determinare la sovrapposizione.

Valore di ritorno

Restituisce true se il set corrente ordinato ed una raccolta o un array, si sovrappongono, altrimenti false.