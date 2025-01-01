DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoColeções de dados genéricasCSortedSet<T>IsProperSubsetOf 

IsProperSubsetOf

Determina se o conjunto atual classificado é subconjunto estrito da coleção especificada ou matriz.

Versão para trabalhar com a coleção que implementa a interface ICollection<T>.

bool IsProperSubsetOf(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // coleção para determinar a relação
   );

Versão para trabalhar com a matriz.

bool IsProperSubsetOf(
   T&  array[]                     // matriz para determinar a relação
   );

Parâmetros

*collection

[in]  Coleção para definir a relação.

&collection[]

[in]  Matriz para definir a relação.

Valor de retorno

Retorna true, se o conjunto atual classificado for um subconjunto estrito, caso contrário, false.