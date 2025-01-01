DocumentaçãoSeções
Seleciona um ativo da janela Observação do Mercado ou remove um ativo desta janela.

bool  SymbolSelect(
   string  name,       // nome do ativo
   bool    select      // adicionar ou remover
   );

Parâmetros

name

[in] Nome do ativo.

select

[in] Alterna. Se o valor for false, o ativo deve ser removido do Observação do Mercado, caso contrário o ativo deve ser selecionado nesta janela. O ativo não pode ser removido se o gráfico do ativo estiver aberto, ou houver posições em aberto deste ativo.

Valor do Retorno

Em caso de falha retorna false.

Exemplo:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- verificamos se o símbolo está presente nas listas; se não estiver, informamos o fato e encerramos o trabalho
   bool custom = false;
   if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAMEcustom))
     {
      PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists"SYMBOL_NAME);
      return;
     }
     
//--- adicionamos o símbolo à janela Observação do mercado
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAMEtrue))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- se o símbolo for adicionado com sucesso à lista, obtemos seu índice na janela Observação do Mercado e informamos no log sua adição
   int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
   PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d"SYMBOL_NAMEindex);
     
//--- agora removemos o símbolo da janela Observação do Mercado
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAMEfalse))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- se o símbolo for removido com sucesso da lista, seu índice na janela Observação do Mercado será -1, relatamos no log sua exclusão
   index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
   PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d"SYMBOL_NAMEindex);
   
   /*
   resultado:
   The 'GBPHKDsymbol has been added to the MarketWatch listSymbol index in the list12
   The 'GBPHKDsymbol has been removed from the MarketWatch listSymbol index in the list: -1
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna o índice do símbolo na lista da Observação do Mercado   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)
  {
   int total = SymbolsTotal(true);
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      string name = SymbolName(itrue);
      if(name == symbol)
         return i;
     }
   return(WRONG_VALUE);
  }