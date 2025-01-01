SymbolIsSynchronized
Verifica se os dados do símbolo especificado no terminal estão sincronizados com os dados no servidor de negociação.
bool SymbolIsSynchronized(
string name,
);
Parâmetros
name
[in] Nome do ativo.
Valor de retorno
Exemplo:
#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- obtemos o sinalizador de sincronização dos dados no terminal para o símbolo 'SYMBOL_NAME' com os dados no servidor
bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- criamos uma mensagem dependendo do sinalizador de sincronização
string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
if(!sync)
text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- exibimos o resultado obtido no log
Print(text);
/*
resultado para dados sincronizados:
The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
resultado para dados ainda não sincronizados:
The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
*/
}
Também Veja
SymbolInfoInteger, Organizando Acesso a Dados