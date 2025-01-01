DocumentaçãoSeções
SymbolIsSynchronized

Verifica se os dados do símbolo especificado no terminal estão sincronizados com os dados no servidor de negociação.

bool  SymbolIsSynchronized(
   string  name,       // nome do ativo
   );

Parâmetros

name

[in]  Nome do ativo.

Valor de retorno

Se os dados estiverem sincronizados, retorna true; caso contrário, retorna false.

Exemplo:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtemos o sinalizador de sincronização dos dados no terminal para o símbolo 'SYMBOL_NAME' com os dados no servidor
   bool   sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- criamos uma mensagem dependendo do sinalizador de sincronização
   string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   if(!sync)
      text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- exibimos o resultado obtido no log
   Print(text);
   
   /*
   resultado para dados sincronizados:
   The data on the 'EURUSDsymbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   
  resultado para dados ainda não sincronizados:
   The data for the 'GBPHKDsymbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   */
  }

Também Veja

SymbolInfoInteger, Organizando Acesso a Dados