#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtemos o sinalizador de sincronização dos dados no terminal para o símbolo 'SYMBOL_NAME' com os dados no servidor

bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- criamos uma mensagem dependendo do sinalizador de sincronização

string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

if(!sync)

text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- exibimos o resultado obtido no log

Print(text);



/*

resultado para dados sincronizados:

The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.



resultado para dados ainda não sincronizados:

The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.

*/

}