DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Obtención de información de mercadoSymbolSelect 

SymbolSelect

Elige un símbolo o la ventana MarketWatch o remueve un símbolo de la ventana.

bool  SymbolSelect(
   string  name,       // nombre del símbolo
   bool    select      // añadir o remover
   );

Parámetros

name

[in]  Nombre del símbolo.

select

[in]  Conmutador. Si el valor es false, este símbolo tiene que ser removido de la ventana MarketWatch, de lo contrario el símbolo tiene que ser seleccionado en la ventana MarketWatch. El símbolo no puede ser removido si hay gráficos abiertos con este símbolo, o hay posiciones abiertas para este símbolo.

Valor devuelto

En caso de fallo la función devuelve false.

Ejemplo:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- comprobamos la presencia del símbolo en las listas, si no, informaremos sobre ello y finalizaremos el trabajo
   bool custom = false;
   if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAMEcustom))
     {
      PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists"SYMBOL_NAME);
      return;
     }
     
//--- añadimos el símbolo a la ventana "Observación de mercado"
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAMEtrue))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- si el símbolo se ha añadido con éxito a la lista, obtendremos su índice en la ventana de "Observación de mercado" e informaremos sobre el resultado de la adición en el registro
   int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
   PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d"SYMBOL_NAMEindex);
     
//--- ahora eliminaremos el símbolo de la ventana "Observación de mercado"
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAMEfalse))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- si el símbolo se elimina con éxito de la lista, su índice en la ventana "Observación de mercado" será igual a -1, informaremos sobre el resultado de la eliminación en el registro
   index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
   PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d"SYMBOL_NAMEindex);
   
   /*
   resultado:
   The 'GBPHKDsymbol has been added to the MarketWatch listSymbol index in the list12
   The 'GBPHKDsymbol has been removed from the MarketWatch listSymbol index in the list: -1
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna el índice del símbolo en la lista de "Observación de mercado"   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)
  {
   int total = SymbolsTotal(true);
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      string name = SymbolName(itrue);
      if(name == symbol)
         return i;
     }
   return(WRONG_VALUE);
  }