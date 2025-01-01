|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- comprobamos la presencia del símbolo en las listas, si no, informaremos sobre ello y finalizaremos el trabajo
bool custom = false;
if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))
{
PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);
return;
}
//--- añadimos el símbolo a la ventana "Observación de mercado"
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))
{
Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- si el símbolo se ha añadido con éxito a la lista, obtendremos su índice en la ventana de "Observación de mercado" e informaremos sobre el resultado de la adición en el registro
int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);
//--- ahora eliminaremos el símbolo de la ventana "Observación de mercado"
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))
{
Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- si el símbolo se elimina con éxito de la lista, su índice en la ventana "Observación de mercado" será igual a -1, informaremos sobre el resultado de la eliminación en el registro
index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);
/*
resultado:
The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12
The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna el índice del símbolo en la lista de "Observación de mercado" |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)
{
int total = SymbolsTotal(true);
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
string name = SymbolName(i, true);
if(name == symbol)
return i;
}
return(WRONG_VALUE);
}