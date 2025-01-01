#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- comprobamos la presencia del símbolo en las listas, si no, informaremos sobre ello y finalizaremos el trabajo

bool custom = false;

if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))

{

PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);

return;

}



//--- añadimos el símbolo a la ventana "Observación de mercado"

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- si el símbolo se ha añadido con éxito a la lista, obtendremos su índice en la ventana de "Observación de mercado" e informaremos sobre el resultado de la adición en el registro

int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



//--- ahora eliminaremos el símbolo de la ventana "Observación de mercado"

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- si el símbolo se elimina con éxito de la lista, su índice en la ventana "Observación de mercado" será igual a -1, informaremos sobre el resultado de la eliminación en el registro

index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



/*

resultado:

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna el índice del símbolo en la lista de "Observación de mercado" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)

{

int total = SymbolsTotal(true);

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string name = SymbolName(i, true);

if(name == symbol)

return i;

}

return(WRONG_VALUE);

}