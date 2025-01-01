#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- verificare la presenza di un simbolo nelle liste, se non trovato, segnalarlo e completare il lavoro

bool custom = false;

if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))

{

PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);

return;

}



//--- aggiungere un simbolo alla finestra Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- se un simbolo viene aggiunto con successo alla lista, ottenere il suo indice nella finestra Market Watch e inviare il risultato al journal

int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



//--- ora rimuove il simbolo dalla finestra Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- se un simbolo viene rimosso con successo dalla lista, il suo indice nella finestra Market Watch è -1, invia il risultato della cancellazione al journal

index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



/*

risultato:

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1

*/

}

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Restituisce l'indice del simbolo nella lista dei simboli Market Watch |

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)

{

int total = SymbolsTotal(true);

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string name = SymbolName(i, true);

if(name == symbol)

return i;

}

return(WRONG_VALUE);

}