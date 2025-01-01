#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- vérifie la présence d'un symbole dans les listes. S'il n'est pas trouvé, on l'indique et le programme est terminé

bool custom = false;

if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))

{

PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);

return;

}



//--- ajoute le symbole dans la fenêtre du Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- si le symbole est ajouté à la liste avec succès, obtient son indice dans la fenêtre du Market Watch et envoie le résultat dans le journal

int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



//--- supprime maintenant le symbole de la fenêtre du Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- si le symbole est supprimé avec succès de la liste, son indice dans la fenêtre du Market Watch est -1, envoie le résultat de la suppression dans le journal

index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



/*

résultat :

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retourne l'indice du symbole dans la liste du Market Watch |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)

{

int total = SymbolsTotal(true);

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string name = SymbolName(i, true);

if(name == symbol)

return i;

}

return(WRONG_VALUE);

}