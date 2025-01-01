|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- vérifie la présence d'un symbole dans les listes. S'il n'est pas trouvé, on l'indique et le programme est terminé
bool custom = false;
if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))
{
PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);
return;
}
//--- ajoute le symbole dans la fenêtre du Market Watch
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))
{
Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- si le symbole est ajouté à la liste avec succès, obtient son indice dans la fenêtre du Market Watch et envoie le résultat dans le journal
int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);
//--- supprime maintenant le symbole de la fenêtre du Market Watch
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))
{
Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- si le symbole est supprimé avec succès de la liste, son indice dans la fenêtre du Market Watch est -1, envoie le résultat de la suppression dans le journal
index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);
/*
résultat :
The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12
The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retourne l'indice du symbole dans la liste du Market Watch |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)
{
int total = SymbolsTotal(true);
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
string name = SymbolName(i, true);
if(name == symbol)
return i;
}
return(WRONG_VALUE);
}