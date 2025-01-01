文档部分
MQL5参考市场信息SymbolSelect 

SymbolSelect

在市场观测中选择一个交易品种，或者从窗口中移动一个交易品种。

bool  SymbolSelect(
   string  name,       // 交易品种名称
   bool    select      // 添加或者移除
   );

参量

名称

[in] 交易品种名称。

select

[in]转换，如果值是false，交易品种从市场观测中删除，然后在窗口中选择一个交易品种，如果交易品种共图表是开放式的，交易品种就不能被删除，或者该交易品种有开放定位。

返回值

以防返回失败。

示例：

#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| EA交易初始化函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查列表中交易品种是否存在，如果没有找到，进行报告并完成工作
   bool custom = false;
   if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAMEcustom))
     {
      PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists"SYMBOL_NAME);
      return;
     }
     
//--- 将交易品种添加到市场报价窗口
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAMEtrue))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 如果交易品种被成功地添加到列表中，请在市场报价窗口中获取它的索引号，并将结果发送到日志
   int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
   PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d"SYMBOL_NAMEindex);
     
//--- 现在从市场报价窗口移除交易品种
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAMEfalse))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 如果交易品种被成功地从列表中移除，则市场报价窗口的索引号-1，并将删除结果发送到日志
   index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);
   PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d"SYMBOL_NAMEindex);
   
   /*
   result:
   The 'GBPHKDsymbol has been added to the MarketWatch listSymbol index in the list12
   The 'GBPHKDsymbol has been removed from the MarketWatch listSymbol index in the list: -1
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 返回交易品种在市场报价交易品种列表中的索引号          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)
  {
   int total = SymbolsTotal(true);
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      string name = SymbolName(itrue);
      if(name == symbol)
         return i;
     }
   return(WRONG_VALUE);
  }