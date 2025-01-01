#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPHKD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 检查列表中交易品种是否存在，如果没有找到，进行报告并完成工作

bool custom = false;

if(!SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom))

{

PrintFormat("'%s' symbol not found in the lists", SYMBOL_NAME);

return;

}



//--- 将交易品种添加到市场报价窗口

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 如果交易品种被成功地添加到列表中，请在市场报价窗口中获取它的索引号，并将结果发送到日志

int index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



//--- 现在从市场报价窗口移除交易品种

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(SYMBOL_NAME, false))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 如果交易品种被成功地从列表中移除，则市场报价窗口的索引号-1，并将删除结果发送到日志

index = SymbolIndex(SYMBOL_NAME);

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: %d", SYMBOL_NAME, index);



/*

result:

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been added to the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: 12

The 'GBPHKD' symbol has been removed from the MarketWatch list. Symbol index in the list: -1

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 返回交易品种在市场报价交易品种列表中的索引号 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int SymbolIndex(const string symbol)

{

int total = SymbolsTotal(true);

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string name = SymbolName(i, true);

if(name == symbol)

return i;

}

return(WRONG_VALUE);

}