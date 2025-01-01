DokumentationKategorien
Prüft, ob Daten des angegebenen Symbols im Terminal mit Daten im Handelsserver synchronisiert werden oder nicht.

bool  SymbolIsSynchronized(
   string  name,       // Symbolname
   );

Parameter

name

[in]  Symbolname.

Rückgabewert

Wenn die Daten synchronisiert wurden, wird true zurückgegeben, anderenfalls  false.

Beispiel:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Abrufen des Flags der Synchronisierung von Daten im Terminal mit den Serverdaten für das Symbol 'SYMBOL_NAME'
   bool   sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- Erstellen einer Nachricht in Abhängigkeit von dem Flag der Synchronisation
   string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   if(!sync)
      text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- Senden des erhaltenen Ergebnisses an das Journal
   Print(text);
   
   /*
   result for synchronized data:
   The data on the 'EURUSDsymbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   
   result for data not yet synchronized:
   The data for the 'GBPHKDsymbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   */
  }

