#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Abrufen des Flags der Synchronisierung von Daten im Terminal mit den Serverdaten für das Symbol 'SYMBOL_NAME'

bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- Erstellen einer Nachricht in Abhängigkeit von dem Flag der Synchronisation

string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

if(!sync)

text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- Senden des erhaltenen Ergebnisses an das Journal

Print(text);



/*

result for synchronized data:

The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.



result for data not yet synchronized:

The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.

*/

}