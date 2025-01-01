SymbolIsSynchronized
Prüft, ob Daten des angegebenen Symbols im Terminal mit Daten im Handelsserver synchronisiert werden oder nicht.
|
bool SymbolIsSynchronized(
string name,
);
Parameter
name
[in] Symbolname.
Rückgabewert
Beispiel:
|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- Abrufen des Flags der Synchronisierung von Daten im Terminal mit den Serverdaten für das Symbol 'SYMBOL_NAME'
bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- Erstellen einer Nachricht in Abhängigkeit von dem Flag der Synchronisation
string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
if(!sync)
text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- Senden des erhaltenen Ergebnisses an das Journal
Print(text);
/*
result for synchronized data:
The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
result for data not yet synchronized:
The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
*/
}
Siehe auch
SymbolInfoInteger, Datenzugang organisieren