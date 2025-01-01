#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 'SYMBOL_NAME' 심볼을 사용하여 터미널의 데이터를 서버 데이터와 동기화하기 위한 플래그를 가져옵니다.

bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- 동기화 플래그에 따라 메시지를 생성합니다.

string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

if(!sync)

text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- 얻은 결과를 저널에 보냅니다.

Print(text);



/*

동기화된 데이터의 결과:

The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.



아직 동기화되지 않은 데이터에 대한 결과:

The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.

*/

}