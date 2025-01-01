문서화섹션
SymbolIsSynchronized

이 기능은 터미널에서 선택된 심볼과 데이터가 거래 서버의 데이터와 동기화되는지 여부를 확인.

bool  SymbolIsSynchronized(
   string  name,       // 심볼 이름
   );

매개변수

이름

[in]  심볼 이름.

값을 반환

데이터가 동기화되면 'true'를, 그렇지 않으면 'false'를 반환합나디.

예:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 'SYMBOL_NAME' 심볼을 사용하여 터미널의 데이터를 서버 데이터와 동기화하기 위한 플래그를 가져옵니다.
   bool   sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- 동기화 플래그에 따라 메시지를 생성합니다.
   string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   if(!sync)
      text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- 얻은 결과를 저널에 보냅니다.
   Print(text);
   
   /*
  동기화된 데이터의 결과:
   The data on the 'EURUSDsymbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   
  아직 동기화되지 않은 데이터에 대한 결과:
   The data for the 'GBPHKDsymbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   */
  }

추가 참조

