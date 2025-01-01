SymbolIsSynchronized
Seçilen bir sembole dair terminalde bulunan veri ile alım-satım sunucusundaki verinin senkronize olup olmadığını denetler
|
bool SymbolIsSynchronized(
string name,
);
Parametreler
name
[in] Sembol ismi.
Dönüş değeri
Örnek:
|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 'SYMBOL_NAME' sembolüne ilişkin terminaldeki verilerin sunucudaki verilerle senkronize olup olmadığını kontrol etmek için bayrağı al
bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- senkronizasyon bayrağına bağlı olarak bir mesaj oluştur
string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
if(!sync)
text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- elde edilen sonucu günlüğe gönder
Print(text);
/*
senkronize veriler için sonuç:
The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
henüz senkronize edilmemiş veriler için sonuç:
The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
*/
}
Ayrıca Bakınız
SymbolInfoInteger, Veri Erişiminin Düzenlenmesi