SymbolIsSynchronized

Seçilen bir sembole dair terminalde bulunan veri ile alım-satım sunucusundaki verinin senkronize olup olmadığını denetler

bool  SymbolIsSynchronized(
   string  name,       // sembol ismi
   );

Parametreler

name

[in]  Sembol ismi.

Dönüş değeri

Veri senkronize ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false' dönüşü yapar.

Örnek:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 'SYMBOL_NAME' sembolüne ilişkin terminaldeki verilerin sunucudaki verilerle senkronize olup olmadığını kontrol etmek için bayrağı al
   bool   sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- senkronizasyon bayrağına bağlı olarak bir mesaj oluştur
   string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   if(!sync)
      text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- elde edilen sonucu günlüğe gönder
   Print(text);
   
   /*
  senkronize veriler için sonuç:
   The data on the 'EURUSDsymbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   
  henüz senkronize edilmemiş veriler için sonuç:
   The data for the 'GBPHKDsymbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   */
  }

Ayrıca Bakınız

SymbolInfoInteger, Veri Erişiminin Düzenlenmesi