SymbolIsSynchronized
La funzione controlla se i dati di un simbolo selezionato nel terminale sono sincronizzati con i dati sul server di trade.
bool SymbolIsSynchronized(
string name,
);
Parametri
name
[in] Nome del Simbolo.
Return value
Esempio
#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- ottenere il flag per la sincronizzazione dei dati nel terminale utilizzando il simbolo 'SYMBOL_NAME' con i dati del server
bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- creare un messaggio a seconda del flag di sincronizzazione
string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
if(!sync)
text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- inviare il risultato ottenuto al journal
Print(text);
/*
risultato per i dati sincronizzati:
The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
risultato per i dati non ancora sincronizzati:
The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
*/
}
Vedi anche
SymbolInfoInteger, Organizzazione Accesso Dati