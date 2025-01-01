#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere il flag per la sincronizzazione dei dati nel terminale utilizzando il simbolo 'SYMBOL_NAME' con i dati del server

bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- creare un messaggio a seconda del flag di sincronizzazione

string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

if(!sync)

text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- inviare il risultato ottenuto al journal

Print(text);



/*

risultato per i dati sincronizzati:

The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.



risultato per i dati non ancora sincronizzati:

The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.

*/

}