SymbolIsSynchronized
Vérifie que les données du symbole indiqué sont synchronisées avec les données du serveur de trading
|
bool SymbolIsSynchronized(
string name,
);
Paramètres
name
[in] Le nom du symbole.
Valeur de retour
Exemple :
|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- récupère le flag de synchronisation des données dans le terminal pour le symbole 'SYMBOL_NAME' avec le serveur de données
bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- crée un message suivant la valeur de flag de synchronisation
string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
if(!sync)
text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- envoie les données obtenues dans le journal
Print(text);
/*
result for synchronized data:
The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
result for data not yet synchronized:
The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
*/
}
Voir aussi
SymbolInfoInteger, Organiser l'Accès aux Données