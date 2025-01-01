SymbolIsSynchronized
Comprueba si los datos para el símbolo especificado en el terminal están sincronizados con los datos en el servidor comercial.
bool SymbolIsSynchronized(
string name,
);
Parámetros
name
[in] Nombre del símbolo.
Valor devuelto
Ejemplo:
#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- obtenemos la bandera de sincronización de datos en el terminal usando el símbolo 'SYMBOL_NAME' con los datos en el servidor
bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- creamos un mensaje dependiendo de la bandera de sincronización
string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
if(!sync)
text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- mostramos en el registro el resultado obtenido
Print(text);
/*
resultado para los datos sincronizados:
The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
resultado de los datos aún no sincronizados:
The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
*/
}
Véase también
SymbolInfoInteger, Organización de acceso a los datos