SymbolIsSynchronized

Comprueba si los datos para el símbolo especificado en el terminal están sincronizados con los datos en el servidor comercial.

bool  SymbolIsSynchronized(
   string  name,       // nombre del símbolo
   );

Parámetros

name

[in]  Nombre del símbolo.

Valor devuelto

Si los datos están sincronizados, devuelve true, de lo contrario devuelve false.

Ejemplo:

#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtenemos la bandera de sincronización de datos en el terminal usando el símbolo 'SYMBOL_NAME' con los datos en el servidor
   bool   sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- creamos un mensaje dependiendo de la bandera de sincronización
   string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   if(!sync)
      text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server."SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- mostramos en el registro el resultado obtenido
   Print(text);
   
   /*
  resultado para los datos sincronizados:
   The data on the 'EURUSDsymbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   
  resultado de los datos aún no sincronizados:
   The data for the 'GBPHKDsymbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.
   */
  }

