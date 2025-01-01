#define SYMBOL_NAME "EURUSD"



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 使用“SYMBOL_NAME”交易品种获取用于同步程序端数据和服务器数据的标识

bool sync = SymbolIsSynchronized(SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- 根据同步标识创建消息

string text = StringFormat("The data on the '%s' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

if(!sync)

text = StringFormat("The data for the '%s' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- 将获得的结果发送到日志

Print(text);



/*

result for synchronized data:

The data on the 'EURUSD' symbol in the terminal is synchronized with the data on the trading server.



result for data not yet synchronized:

The data for the 'GBPHKD' symbol in the terminal is not synchronized with the data on the trading server.

*/

}