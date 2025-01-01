//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- criamos ou abrimos o banco de dados

string filename="symbols.sqlite";

int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE);

if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());

return;

}

else

Print("Database: ", filename, " opened successfully");

//--- se a tabela SYMBOLS existir, vamos exclui-la

if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "SYMBOLS"))

{

//--- excluímos a tabela

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "DROP TABLE SYMBOLS"))

{

Print("Failed to drop table SYMBOLS with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

}

//--- criamos a tabela SYMBOLS

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "CREATE TABLE SYMBOLS("

"NAME TEXT NOT NULL,"

"DESCRIPTION TEXT ,"

"PATH TEXT ,"

"SPREAD INT ,"

"POINT REAL NOT NULL,"

"DIGITS INT NOT NULL,"

"JSON BLOB );"))

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " create table failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- exibimos uma lista contendo todos os campos na tabela SYMBOLS

if(DatabasePrint(db, "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(SYMBOLS)", 0)<0)

{

PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(SYMBOLS)\") failed, error code=%d at line %d", GetLastError(), __LINE__);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- criamos a consulta parametrizada para adicionar símbolos à tabela SYMBOLS

string sql="INSERT INTO SYMBOLS (NAME,DESCRIPTION,PATH,SPREAD,POINT,DIGITS,JSON)"

" VALUES (?1,?2,?3,?4,?5,?6,?7);"; // parâmetros de consulta

int request=DatabasePrepare(db, sql);

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("DatabasePrepare() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

Print("SQL request: ", sql);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- percorremos todos os símbolos e os adicionamos à tabela SYMBOLS

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(false);

bool request_error=false;

DatabaseTransactionBegin(db);

for(int i=0; i<symbols; i++)

{

//--- definimos o valor dos parâmetros antes de adicionar um símbolo

ResetLastError();

string symbol=SymbolName(i, false);

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 0, symbol))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

//--- se a chamada anterior de DatabaseBind() foi bem-sucedida, definimos o seguinte parâmetro

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 1, SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 2, SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_PATH)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 3, SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 4, SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 5, SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 6, GetSymBolAsJson(symbol)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}



//--- executamos a consulta para inserir o registro e verificamos se há erros

if(!DatabaseRead(request)&&(GetLastError()!=ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseRead() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

DatabaseFinalize(request);

request_error=true;

break;

}

else

PrintFormat("%d: added %s", i+1, symbol);

//--- redefinimos a consulta para seu status inicial antes da seguinte atualização de parâmetros

if(!DatabaseReset(request))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseReset() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

DatabaseFinalize(request);

request_error=true;

break;

}

} //--- acabamos por aqui, passamos por todos os símbolos



//--- resultado da transação

if(request_error)

{

PrintFormat("Table SYMBOLS: failed to add %d symbols", symbols);

DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

else

{

DatabaseTransactionCommit(db);

PrintFormat("Table SYMBOLS: added %d symbols",symbols);

}



//--- salvamos a tabela SYMBOLS em um arquivo CSV

string csv_filename="symbols.csv";

if(DatabaseExport(db, "SELECT * FROM SYMBOLS", csv_filename,

DATABASE_EXPORT_HEADER|DATABASE_EXPORT_INDEX|DATABASE_EXPORT_QUOTED_STRINGS, ";"))

Print("Database: table SYMBOLS saved in ", csv_filename);

else

Print("Database: DatabaseExport(\"SELECT * FROM SYMBOLS\") failed with code", GetLastError());



//--- fechamos o arquivo contendo o banco de dados e relatamos isso

DatabaseClose(db);

PrintFormat("Database: %s created and closed", filename);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna a especificação do símbolo como JSON |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetSymBolAsJson(string symbol)

{

//--- recuos

string indent1=Indent(1);

string indent2=Indent(2);

string indent3=Indent(3);

//---

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

string json="{"+

"

"+indent1+"\"ConfigSymbols\":["+

"

"+indent2+"{"+

"

"+indent3+"\"Symbol\":\""+symbol+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Path\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_PATH)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"CurrencyBase\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"CurrencyProfit\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"CurrencyMargin\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ColorBackground\":\""+ColorToString((color)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Digits\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Point\":\""+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT), digits)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TickBookDepth\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ChartMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_CHART_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TradeMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TradeCalcMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"OrderMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"CalculationMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ExecutionMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ExpirationMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"FillFlags\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ExpirFlags\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Spread\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TickValue\":\""+StringFormat("%G", (SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TickSize\":\""+StringFormat("%G", (SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ContractSize\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"StopsLevel\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"VolumeMin\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"VolumeMax\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"VolumeStep\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"VolumeLimit\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"SwapMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"SwapLong\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"SwapShort\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Swap3Day\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS))+"\""+

"

"+indent2+"}"+

"

"+indent1+"]"+

"

}";

return(json);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cria o recuo de espaços |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string Indent(const int number, const int characters=3)

{

int length=number*characters;

string indent=NULL;

StringInit(indent, length, ' ');

return indent;

}

/*

Resultado:

Database: symbols.sqlite opened successfully

#| cid name type notnull dflt_value pk

-+-------------------------------------------

1| 0 NAME TEXT 1 0

2| 1 DESCRIPTION TEXT 0 0

3| 2 PATH TEXT 0 0

4| 3 SPREAD INT 0 0

5| 4 POINT REAL 1 0

6| 5 DIGITS INT 1 0

7| 6 JSON BLOB 0 0

1: added EURUSD

2: added GBPUSD

3: added USDCHF

...

82: added USDCOP

83: added USDARS

84: added USDCLP

Table SYMBOLS: added 84 symbols

Database: table SYMBOLS saved in symbols.csv

Database: symbols.sqlite created and closed

*/

