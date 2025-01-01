//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- creamos o abrimos la base de datos

string filename="symbols.sqlite";

int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE);

if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());

return;

}

else

Print("Database: ", filename, " opened successfully");

//--- si el recuadro SYMBOLS existe, lo eliminamos

if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "SYMBOLS"))

{

//--- eliminamos el recuadro

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "DROP TABLE SYMBOLS"))

{

Print("Failed to drop table SYMBOLS with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

}

//--- creando el recuadro SYMBOLS

if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "CREATE TABLE SYMBOLS("

"NAME TEXT NOT NULL,"

"DESCRIPTION TEXT ,"

"PATH TEXT ,"

"SPREAD INT ,"

"POINT REAL NOT NULL,"

"DIGITS INT NOT NULL,"

"JSON BLOB );"))

{

Print("DB: ", filename, " create table failed with code ", GetLastError());

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

//--- mostrando la lista de todos los campos en el recuadro SYMBOLS

if(DatabasePrint(db, "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(SYMBOLS)", 0)<0)

{

PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(SYMBOLS)\") failed, error code=%d at line %d", GetLastError(), __LINE__);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- creando una solicitud parametrizada de adición de símbolos al recuadro SYMBOLS

string sql="INSERT INTO SYMBOLS (NAME,DESCRIPTION,PATH,SPREAD,POINT,DIGITS,JSON)"

" VALUES (?1,?2,?3,?4,?5,?6,?7);"; // parámetros de la solicitud

int request=DatabasePrepare(db, sql);

if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("DatabasePrepare() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

Print("SQL request: ", sql);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}



//--- iteramos por todos los símbolos y los añadimos al recuadro SYMBOLS

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(false);

bool request_error=false;

DatabaseTransactionBegin(db);

for(int i=0; i<symbols; i++)

{

//--- estableciendo los valores de los parámetros antes de añadir el símbolo

ResetLastError();

string symbol=SymbolName(i, false);

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 0, symbol))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

//--- si la anterior llamada de DatabaseBind() ha tenido éxito, establecemos el siguiente parámetro

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 1, SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 2, SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_PATH)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 3, SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 4, SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 5, SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}

if(!DatabaseBind(request, 6, GetSymBolAsJson(symbol)))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());

request_error=true;

break;

}



//--- ejecutando la solicitud de inserción de una entrada y comprobando si es errónea

if(!DatabaseRead(request)&&(GetLastError()!=ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseRead() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

DatabaseFinalize(request);

request_error=true;

break;

}

else

PrintFormat("%d: added %s", i+1, symbol);

//--- reseteando la solicitud a su estado inicial antes de la siguiente actualización de parámetros

if(!DatabaseReset(request))

{

PrintFormat("DatabaseReset() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());

DatabaseFinalize(request);

request_error=true;

break;

}

} //--- ya hemos finalizado, se ha pasado por todos los ticks



//--- ¿cómo han salido las transacciones?

if(request_error)

{

PrintFormat("Table SYMBOLS: failed to add %d symbols", symbols);

DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);

DatabaseClose(db);

return;

}

else

{

DatabaseTransactionCommit(db);

PrintFormat("Table SYMBOLS: added %d symbols",symbols);

}



//--- guardando el recuadro SYMBOLS en un archivo CSV

string csv_filename="symbols.csv";

if(DatabaseExport(db, "SELECT * FROM SYMBOLS", csv_filename,

DATABASE_EXPORT_HEADER|DATABASE_EXPORT_INDEX|DATABASE_EXPORT_QUOTED_STRINGS, ";"))

Print("Database: table SYMBOLS saved in ", csv_filename);

else

Print("Database: DatabaseExport(\"SELECT * FROM SYMBOLS\") failed with code", GetLastError());



//--- cerramos el archivo con la base de datos y comunicamos este hecho

DatabaseClose(db);

PrintFormat("Database: %s created and closed", filename);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna las especificaciones del símbolo como JSON |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetSymBolAsJson(string symbol)

{

//--- sangrías

string indent1=Indent(1);

string indent2=Indent(2);

string indent3=Indent(3);

//---

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

string json="{"+

"

"+indent1+"\"ConfigSymbols\":["+

"

"+indent2+"{"+

"

"+indent3+"\"Symbol\":\""+symbol+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Path\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_PATH)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"CurrencyBase\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"CurrencyProfit\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"CurrencyMargin\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ColorBackground\":\""+ColorToString((color)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Digits\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Point\":\""+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT), digits)+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TickBookDepth\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ChartMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_CHART_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TradeMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TradeCalcMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"OrderMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"CalculationMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ExecutionMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ExpirationMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"FillFlags\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ExpirFlags\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Spread\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TickValue\":\""+StringFormat("%G", (SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"TickSize\":\""+StringFormat("%G", (SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"ContractSize\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"StopsLevel\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"VolumeMin\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"VolumeMax\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"VolumeStep\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"VolumeLimit\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"SwapMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"SwapLong\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"SwapShort\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT)))+"\","+

"

"+indent3+"\"Swap3Day\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS))+"\""+

"

"+indent2+"}"+

"

"+indent1+"]"+

"

}";

return(json);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Forma la sangría a partir de espacios |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string Indent(const int number, const int characters=3)

{

int length=number*characters;

string indent=NULL;

StringInit(indent, length, ' ');

return indent;

}

/*

Resultado:

Database: symbols.sqlite opened successfully

#| cid name type notnull dflt_value pk

-+-------------------------------------------

1| 0 NAME TEXT 1 0

2| 1 DESCRIPTION TEXT 0 0

3| 2 PATH TEXT 0 0

4| 3 SPREAD INT 0 0

5| 4 POINT REAL 1 0

6| 5 DIGITS INT 1 0

7| 6 JSON BLOB 0 0

1: added EURUSD

2: added GBPUSD

3: added USDCHF

...

82: added USDCOP

83: added USDARS

84: added USDCLP

Table SYMBOLS: added 84 symbols

Database: table SYMBOLS saved in symbols.csv

Database: symbols.sqlite created and closed

*/