|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- creamos o abrimos la base de datos
string filename="symbols.sqlite";
int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE);
if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
return;
}
else
Print("Database: ", filename, " opened successfully");
//--- si el recuadro SYMBOLS existe, lo eliminamos
if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "SYMBOLS"))
{
//--- eliminamos el recuadro
if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "DROP TABLE SYMBOLS"))
{
Print("Failed to drop table SYMBOLS with code ", GetLastError());
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
}
//--- creando el recuadro SYMBOLS
if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "CREATE TABLE SYMBOLS("
"NAME TEXT NOT NULL,"
"DESCRIPTION TEXT ,"
"PATH TEXT ,"
"SPREAD INT ,"
"POINT REAL NOT NULL,"
"DIGITS INT NOT NULL,"
"JSON BLOB );"))
{
Print("DB: ", filename, " create table failed with code ", GetLastError());
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
//--- mostrando la lista de todos los campos en el recuadro SYMBOLS
if(DatabasePrint(db, "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(SYMBOLS)", 0)<0)
{
PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(SYMBOLS)\") failed, error code=%d at line %d", GetLastError(), __LINE__);
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
//--- creando una solicitud parametrizada de adición de símbolos al recuadro SYMBOLS
string sql="INSERT INTO SYMBOLS (NAME,DESCRIPTION,PATH,SPREAD,POINT,DIGITS,JSON)"
" VALUES (?1,?2,?3,?4,?5,?6,?7);"; // parámetros de la solicitud
int request=DatabasePrepare(db, sql);
if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("DatabasePrepare() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());
Print("SQL request: ", sql);
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
//--- iteramos por todos los símbolos y los añadimos al recuadro SYMBOLS
int symbols=SymbolsTotal(false);
bool request_error=false;
DatabaseTransactionBegin(db);
for(int i=0; i<symbols; i++)
{
//--- estableciendo los valores de los parámetros antes de añadir el símbolo
ResetLastError();
string symbol=SymbolName(i, false);
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 0, symbol))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
//--- si la anterior llamada de DatabaseBind() ha tenido éxito, establecemos el siguiente parámetro
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 1, SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION)))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 2, SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_PATH)))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 3, SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD)))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 4, SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT)))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 5, SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS)))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
if(!DatabaseBind(request, 6, GetSymBolAsJson(symbol)))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d", __LINE__, GetLastError());
request_error=true;
break;
}
//--- ejecutando la solicitud de inserción de una entrada y comprobando si es errónea
if(!DatabaseRead(request)&&(GetLastError()!=ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseRead() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());
DatabaseFinalize(request);
request_error=true;
break;
}
else
PrintFormat("%d: added %s", i+1, symbol);
//--- reseteando la solicitud a su estado inicial antes de la siguiente actualización de parámetros
if(!DatabaseReset(request))
{
PrintFormat("DatabaseReset() failed with code=%d", GetLastError());
DatabaseFinalize(request);
request_error=true;
break;
}
} //--- ya hemos finalizado, se ha pasado por todos los ticks
//--- ¿cómo han salido las transacciones?
if(request_error)
{
PrintFormat("Table SYMBOLS: failed to add %d symbols", symbols);
DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);
DatabaseClose(db);
return;
}
else
{
DatabaseTransactionCommit(db);
PrintFormat("Table SYMBOLS: added %d symbols",symbols);
}
//--- guardando el recuadro SYMBOLS en un archivo CSV
string csv_filename="symbols.csv";
if(DatabaseExport(db, "SELECT * FROM SYMBOLS", csv_filename,
DATABASE_EXPORT_HEADER|DATABASE_EXPORT_INDEX|DATABASE_EXPORT_QUOTED_STRINGS, ";"))
Print("Database: table SYMBOLS saved in ", csv_filename);
else
Print("Database: DatabaseExport(\"SELECT * FROM SYMBOLS\") failed with code", GetLastError());
//--- cerramos el archivo con la base de datos y comunicamos este hecho
DatabaseClose(db);
PrintFormat("Database: %s created and closed", filename);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna las especificaciones del símbolo como JSON |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetSymBolAsJson(string symbol)
{
//--- sangrías
string indent1=Indent(1);
string indent2=Indent(2);
string indent3=Indent(3);
//---
int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
string json="{"+
"\n"+indent1+"\"ConfigSymbols\":["+
"\n"+indent2+"{"+
"\n"+indent3+"\"Symbol\":\""+symbol+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"Path\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_PATH)+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"CurrencyBase\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE)+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"CurrencyProfit\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT)+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"CurrencyMargin\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN)+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"ColorBackground\":\""+ColorToString((color)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"Digits\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"Point\":\""+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_POINT), digits)+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"TickBookDepth\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"ChartMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_CHART_MODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"TradeMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"TradeCalcMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"OrderMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"CalculationMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"ExecutionMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"ExpirationMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"FillFlags\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"ExpirFlags\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"Spread\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"TickValue\":\""+StringFormat("%G", (SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"TickSize\":\""+StringFormat("%G", (SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"ContractSize\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"StopsLevel\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"VolumeMin\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN)))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"VolumeMax\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX)))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"VolumeStep\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP)))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"VolumeLimit\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP)))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"SwapMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"SwapLong\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG)))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"SwapShort\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT)))+"\","+
"\n"+indent3+"\"Swap3Day\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS))+"\""+
"\n"+indent2+"}"+
"\n"+indent1+"]"+
"\n}";
return(json);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Forma la sangría a partir de espacios |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string Indent(const int number, const int characters=3)
{
int length=number*characters;
string indent=NULL;
StringInit(indent, length, ' ');
return indent;
}
/*
Resultado:
Database: symbols.sqlite opened successfully
#| cid name type notnull dflt_value pk
-+-------------------------------------------
1| 0 NAME TEXT 1 0
2| 1 DESCRIPTION TEXT 0 0
3| 2 PATH TEXT 0 0
4| 3 SPREAD INT 0 0
5| 4 POINT REAL 1 0
6| 5 DIGITS INT 1 0
7| 6 JSON BLOB 0 0
1: added EURUSD
2: added GBPUSD
3: added USDCHF
...
82: added USDCOP
83: added USDARS
84: added USDCLP
Table SYMBOLS: added 84 symbols
Database: table SYMBOLS saved in symbols.csv
Database: symbols.sqlite created and closed
*/