DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Trabajo con la base de datosDatabaseReset 

DatabaseReset

Resetea la solicitud a su estado inicial, igual que tras la llamada de DatabasePrepare().

int  DatabaseReset(
   int  request      // manejador de solicitud recibido en DatabasePrepare
   );

Parámetros

request

[in]  Manejador de la solicitud obtenido en DatabasePrepare().

Valor retornado

Retorna true en caso de éxito, o false en caso de error. Para obtener el código de error, use GetLastError(), posibles respuestas:

  • ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE (5121) - manejador no válido de la base de datos;
  • códigos de error de SQLite, comenzando por ERR_DATABASE_ERROR(5601).

Observación

La función DatabaseReset() ha sido pensada para ejecutar varias veces una solicitud con diferentes valores en los parámetros. Por ejemplo, al añadir datos a un recuadro de forma masiva con ayuda del comando INSERT, para cada entrada se deberá formar el conjunto propio correspondiente de valores de cada campo.

A diferencia de DatabasePrepare(), la llamada de DatabaseReset() no provoca la compilación de la línea con los comandos SQL en una nueva solicitud, por eso, DatabaseReset() se ejecuta bastante más rápido que DatabasePrepare().

DatabaseReset() se usa conjuntamente con las funciones DatabaseBind() y/o DatabaseBindArray(), si es necesario cambiar los valores de los parámetros de una solicitud después de la ejecución de DatabaseRead(). Esto significa que, antes de establecer los nuevos valores de los parámetros de la solicitud (antes del bloque de llamadas DatabaseBind/DatabaseBindArray), es necesario llamar DatabaseReset() para resetearla al estado inicial. La propia solicitud parametrizada debe ser creada con la ayuda de DatabasePrepare().

DatabaseReset(), al igual que DatabasePrepare(), no realiza la solicitud a la base de datos. La propia ejecución de la solicitud tiene lugar al llamar a DatabaseRead() o DatabaseReadBind().

La llamada de DatabaseReset() no provoca el reseteo de los valores de los parámetros en la solicitud si han sido establecidos mediante la llamada de DatabaseBind()/DatabaseBindArray(), es decir, los parámetros mantienen sus valores. De esta forma, podremos modificar el valor de un solo parámetro, no tendremos necesidad de escribir de nuevo todos los parámtros de la solicitud después de llamar a DatabaseReset().

No podemos transmitir a DatabaseReset() un puntero de solicitud que ha sido eliminado antes de esto con la ayuda de DatabaseFinalize(). Dicha acción provocaría un error.

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- creamos o abrimos la base de datos
   string filename="symbols.sqlite";
   int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE);
   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   else
      Print("Database: ", filename, " opened successfully");
//--- si el recuadro SYMBOLS existe, lo eliminamos
   if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "SYMBOLS"))
     {
      //--- eliminamos el recuadro
      if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "DROP TABLE SYMBOLS"))
        {
         Print("Failed to drop table SYMBOLS with code "GetLastError());
         DatabaseClose(db);
         return;
        }
     }
//--- creando el recuadro SYMBOLS
   if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "CREATE TABLE SYMBOLS("
                       "NAME           TEXT    NOT NULL,"
                       "DESCRIPTION    TEXT            ,"
                       "PATH           TEXT            ,"
                       "SPREAD         INT             ,"
                       "POINT          REAL    NOT NULL,"
                       "DIGITS         INT     NOT NULL,"
                       "JSON           BLOB );"))
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " create table failed with code "GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- mostrando la lista de todos los campos en el recuadro SYMBOLS
   if(DatabasePrint(db, "PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(SYMBOLS)", 0)<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("DatabasePrint(\"PRAGMA TABLE_INFO(SYMBOLS)\") failed, error code=%d at line %d"GetLastError(), __LINE__);
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
 
//--- creando una solicitud parametrizada de adición de símbolos al recuadro SYMBOLS
   string sql="INSERT INTO SYMBOLS (NAME,DESCRIPTION,PATH,SPREAD,POINT,DIGITS,JSON)"
              " VALUES (?1,?2,?3,?4,?5,?6,?7);"// parámetros de la solicitud
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db, sql);
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("DatabasePrepare() failed with code=%d"GetLastError());
      Print("SQL request: ", sql);
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
 
//--- iteramos por todos los símbolos y los añadimos al recuadro SYMBOLS
   int symbols=SymbolsTotal(false);
   bool request_error=false;
   DatabaseTransactionBegin(db);   
   for(int i=0; i<symbols; i++)
     {
      //--- estableciendo los valores de los parámetros antes de añadir el símbolo
      ResetLastError();
      string symbol=SymbolName(i, false);
      if(!DatabaseBind(request, 0, symbol))
        {
         PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d"__LINE__GetLastError());
         request_error=true;
         break;
        }
      //--- si la anterior llamada de DatabaseBind() ha tenido éxito, establecemos el siguiente parámetro
      if(!DatabaseBind(request, 1, SymbolInfoString(symbolSYMBOL_DESCRIPTION)))
        {
         PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d"__LINE__GetLastError());
         request_error=true;
         break;
        }
      if(!DatabaseBind(request, 2, SymbolInfoString(symbolSYMBOL_PATH)))
        {
         PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d"__LINE__GetLastError());
         request_error=true;
         break;
        }
      if(!DatabaseBind(request, 3, SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_SPREAD)))
        {
         PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d"__LINE__GetLastError());
         request_error=true;
         break;
        }
      if(!DatabaseBind(request, 4, SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_POINT)))
        {
         PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d"__LINE__GetLastError());
         request_error=true;
         break;
        }
      if(!DatabaseBind(request, 5, SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS)))
        {
         PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d"__LINE__GetLastError());
         request_error=true;
         break;
        }
      if(!DatabaseBind(request, 6, GetSymBolAsJson(symbol)))
        {
         PrintFormat("DatabaseBind() failed at line %d with code=%d"__LINE__GetLastError());
         request_error=true;
         break;
        }
 
      //--- ejecutando la solicitud de inserción de una entrada y comprobando si es errónea
      if(!DatabaseRead(request)&&(GetLastError()!=ERR_DATABASE_NO_MORE_DATA))
        {
         PrintFormat("DatabaseRead() failed with code=%d"GetLastError());
         DatabaseFinalize(request);
         request_error=true;
         break;
        }
      else
         PrintFormat("%d: added %s", i+1, symbol);
      //--- reseteando la solicitud a su estado inicial antes de la siguiente actualización de parámetros
      if(!DatabaseReset(request))
        {
         PrintFormat("DatabaseReset() failed with code=%d"GetLastError());
         DatabaseFinalize(request);
         request_error=true;
         break;
        }
     } //--- ya hemos finalizado, se ha pasado por todos los ticks
 
//--- ¿cómo han salido las transacciones?
   if(request_error)
     {
      PrintFormat("Table SYMBOLS: failed to add %d symbols", symbols);
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(db);
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   else
     {
      DatabaseTransactionCommit(db);
      PrintFormat("Table SYMBOLS: added %d symbols",symbols);
     }
 
//--- guardando el recuadro SYMBOLS en un archivo CSV
   string csv_filename="symbols.csv";
   if(DatabaseExport(db, "SELECT * FROM SYMBOLS", csv_filename,
                     DATABASE_EXPORT_HEADER|DATABASE_EXPORT_INDEX|DATABASE_EXPORT_QUOTED_STRINGS";"))
      Print("Database: table SYMBOLS saved in ", csv_filename);
   else
      Print("Database: DatabaseExport(\"SELECT * FROM SYMBOLS\") failed with code"GetLastError());
 
//--- cerramos el archivo con la base de datos y comunicamos este hecho
   DatabaseClose(db);
   PrintFormat("Database: %s created and closed", filename);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna las especificaciones del símbolo como JSON               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetSymBolAsJson(string symbol)
  {
//--- sangrías
   string indent1=Indent(1);
   string indent2=Indent(2);
   string indent3=Indent(3);
//---
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
   string json="{"+
               "\n"+indent1+"\"ConfigSymbols\":["+
               "\n"+indent2+"{"+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"Symbol\":\""+symbol+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"Path\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbolSYMBOL_PATH)+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"CurrencyBase\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbolSYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE)+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"CurrencyProfit\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbolSYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT)+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"CurrencyMargin\":\""+SymbolInfoString(symbolSYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN)+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"ColorBackground\":\""+ColorToString((color)SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"Digits\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"Point\":\""+DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_POINT), digits)+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"TickBookDepth\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"ChartMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_CHART_MODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"TradeMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"TradeCalcMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"OrderMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_ORDER_MODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"CalculationMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"ExecutionMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"ExpirationMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"FillFlags\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_FILLING_MODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"ExpirFlags\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"Spread\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_SPREAD))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"TickValue\":\""+StringFormat("%G", (SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"TickSize\":\""+StringFormat("%G", (SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"ContractSize\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"StopsLevel\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"VolumeMin\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN)))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"VolumeMax\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX)))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"VolumeStep\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP)))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"VolumeLimit\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP)))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"SwapMode\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_SWAP_MODE))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"SwapLong\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_SWAP_LONG)))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"SwapShort\":\""+StringFormat("%G",(SymbolInfoDouble(symbolSYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT)))+"\","+
               "\n"+indent3+"\"Swap3Day\":\""+IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(symbolSYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS))+"\""+
               "\n"+indent2+"}"+
               "\n"+indent1+"]"+
               "\n}";
   return(json);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Forma la sangría a partir de espacios                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string Indent(const int number, const int characters=3)
  {
   int length=number*characters;
   string indent=NULL;
   StringInit(indent, length, ' ');
   return indent;
  }
/*
 Resultado:
  Database: symbols.sqlite opened successfully
  #| cid name        type notnull dflt_value pk
  -+-------------------------------------------
  1|   0 NAME        TEXT       1             0 
  2|   1 DESCRIPTION TEXT       0             0 
  3|   2 PATH        TEXT       0             0 
  4|   3 SPREAD      INT        0             0 
  5|   4 POINT       REAL       1             0 
  6|   5 DIGITS      INT        1             0 
  7|   6 JSON        BLOB       0             0 
  1: added EURUSD
  2: added GBPUSD
  3: added USDCHF
  ...
  82: added USDCOP
  83: added USDARS
  84: added USDCLP
  Table SYMBOLS: added 84 symbols
  Database: table SYMBOLS saved in symbols.csv
  Database: symbols.sqlite created and closed
*/

Ver también

DatabasePrepare, DatabaseBind, DatabaseBindArray, DatabaseFinalize