통화 / WTTR
WTTR: Select Water Solutions Inc Class A
10.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WTTR 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.94이고 고가는 10.10이었습니다.
Select Water Solutions Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WTTR News
일일 변동 비율
9.94 10.10
년간 변동
7.20 15.13
- 이전 종가
- 10.01
- 시가
- 10.09
- Bid
- 10.01
- Ask
- 10.31
- 저가
- 9.94
- 고가
- 10.10
- 볼륨
- 2.484 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 19.02%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.30%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.00%
20 9월, 토요일