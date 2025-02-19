通貨 / WTTR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WTTR: Select Water Solutions Inc Class A
10.01 USD 0.44 (4.60%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WTTRの今日の為替レートは、4.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.58の安値と10.14の高値で取引されました。
Select Water Solutions Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTTR News
- Select Energy Services at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Shift to Infrastructure
- Select Water Solutions announces dual listing on NYSE Texas
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Select Energy Services Q2 2025 earnings miss forecasts
- Select Water (WTTR) Q2 EPS Falls 23%
- Select Water Solutions Has Sector Struggle (NYSE:WTTR)
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- Select Water Solutions declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.07
- Pentair plc (PNR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- This GitLab Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)
- Select Water Solutions Stock Holds The Right Ingredients To Breakout (NYSE:WTTR)
- Select Water Solutions at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth in Water Infrastructure
- Aris Water Solutions Meets Key Permian Need (NYSE:ARIS)
- Franklin Natural Resources Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
9.58 10.14
1年のレンジ
7.20 15.13
- 以前の終値
- 9.57
- 始値
- 9.65
- 買値
- 10.01
- 買値
- 10.31
- 安値
- 9.58
- 高値
- 10.14
- 出来高
- 3.578 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.60%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.30%
- 1年の変化
- -9.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K