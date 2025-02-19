Moedas / WTTR
WTTR: Select Water Solutions Inc Class A
10.07 USD 0.50 (5.22%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WTTR para hoje mudou para 5.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.58 e o mais alto foi 10.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Select Water Solutions Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WTTR Notícias
- Select Energy Services at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Shift to Infrastructure
- Select Water Solutions announces dual listing on NYSE Texas
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Select Energy Services Q2 2025 earnings miss forecasts
- Select Water (WTTR) Q2 EPS Falls 23%
- Select Water Solutions Has Sector Struggle (NYSE:WTTR)
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- Select Water Solutions declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.07
- Pentair plc (PNR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- This GitLab Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)
- Select Water Solutions Stock Holds The Right Ingredients To Breakout (NYSE:WTTR)
- Select Water Solutions at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth in Water Infrastructure
- Aris Water Solutions Meets Key Permian Need (NYSE:ARIS)
- Franklin Natural Resources Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
9.58 10.14
Faixa anual
7.20 15.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.57
- Open
- 9.65
- Bid
- 10.07
- Ask
- 10.37
- Low
- 9.58
- High
- 10.14
- Volume
- 1.759 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.73%
- Mudança anual
- -8.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh