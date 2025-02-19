Valute / WTTR
WTTR: Select Water Solutions Inc Class A
10.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WTTR ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.94 e ad un massimo di 10.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Select Water Solutions Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.94 10.10
Intervallo Annuale
7.20 15.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.01
- Apertura
- 10.09
- Bid
- 10.01
- Ask
- 10.31
- Minimo
- 9.94
- Massimo
- 10.10
- Volume
- 2.484 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 19.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.00%
21 settembre, domenica