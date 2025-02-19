Currencies / WTTR
WTTR: Select Water Solutions Inc Class A
9.28 USD 0.22 (2.43%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WTTR exchange rate has changed by 2.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.07 and at a high of 9.32.
Follow Select Water Solutions Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WTTR News
- Select Energy Services at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Shift to Infrastructure
- Select Water Solutions announces dual listing on NYSE Texas
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Select Energy Services Q2 2025 earnings miss forecasts
- Select Water (WTTR) Q2 EPS Falls 23%
- Select Water Solutions Has Sector Struggle (NYSE:WTTR)
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release
- Select Water Solutions declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.07
- Pentair plc (PNR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- This GitLab Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)
- Select Water Solutions Stock Holds The Right Ingredients To Breakout (NYSE:WTTR)
- Select Water Solutions at East Coast IDEAS: Strategic Growth in Water Infrastructure
- Aris Water Solutions Meets Key Permian Need (NYSE:ARIS)
- Franklin Natural Resources Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
9.07 9.32
Year Range
7.20 15.13
- Previous Close
- 9.06
- Open
- 9.11
- Bid
- 9.28
- Ask
- 9.58
- Low
- 9.07
- High
- 9.32
- Volume
- 1.811 K
- Daily Change
- 2.43%
- Month Change
- 10.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.28%
- Year Change
- -15.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%