통화 / MDIA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MDIA: Mediaco Holding Inc - Class A
1.29 USD 0.03 (2.27%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MDIA 환율이 오늘 -2.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.25이고 고가는 1.33이었습니다.
Mediaco Holding Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDIA News
- MediaCo promotes Brian Fisher to chief revenue officer
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Estrella MediaCo Emerges as the Leading FAST Destination for U.S. Hispanic Audiences
- Estrella MediaCo elevates leaders to boost digital growth
- MediaCo boosts leadership team for strategic growth
- European first-quarter corporate profits seen rising 1.9%, up from last week's estimate
- VIEW Investor reaction to U.S.-China progress in trade talks
- European first-quarter corporate profits seen rising 0.4% on hopes of easing trade tensions
- Spotify's high payroll taxes hurt profit, shares slide
- Bullish trade in Apple options reaps gains as shares jump on tariff exemption
- Goldman Sachs raises odds of US recession to 45%
- US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
- Musk's xAI buys social media platform X for $45 billion
- China to crack down on stock market fake news as AI spurs misinformation, says state media
일일 변동 비율
1.25 1.33
년간 변동
0.79 2.28
- 이전 종가
- 1.32
- 시가
- 1.31
- Bid
- 1.29
- Ask
- 1.59
- 저가
- 1.25
- 고가
- 1.33
- 볼륨
- 79
- 일일 변동
- -2.27%
- 월 변동
- 0.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.22%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.53%
20 9월, 토요일