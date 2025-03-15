Currencies / MDIA
MDIA: Mediaco Holding Inc - Class A
1.35 USD 0.07 (4.93%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MDIA exchange rate has changed by -4.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.12 and at a high of 1.39.
Follow Mediaco Holding Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDIA News
- MediaCo promotes Brian Fisher to chief revenue officer
- Estrella MediaCo Emerges as the Leading FAST Destination for U.S. Hispanic Audiences
- Estrella MediaCo elevates leaders to boost digital growth
- MediaCo boosts leadership team for strategic growth
Daily Range
1.12 1.39
Year Range
0.79 2.28
- Previous Close
- 1.42
- Open
- 1.23
- Bid
- 1.35
- Ask
- 1.65
- Low
- 1.12
- High
- 1.39
- Volume
- 608
- Daily Change
- -4.93%
- Month Change
- 4.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.62%
- Year Change
- 3.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%