통화 / KOP
KOP: Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc
29.04 USD 0.33 (1.12%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KOP 환율이 오늘 -1.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.55이고 고가는 29.25이었습니다.
Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
28.55 29.25
년간 변동
22.99 39.83
- 이전 종가
- 29.37
- 시가
- 28.89
- Bid
- 29.04
- Ask
- 29.34
- 저가
- 28.55
- 고가
- 29.25
- 볼륨
- 283
- 일일 변동
- -1.12%
- 월 변동
- 1.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -19.67%
20 9월, 토요일