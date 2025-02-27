시세섹션
통화 / KOP
주식로 돌아가기

KOP: Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc

29.04 USD 0.33 (1.12%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

KOP 환율이 오늘 -1.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.55이고 고가는 29.25이었습니다.

Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KOP News

일일 변동 비율
28.55 29.25
년간 변동
22.99 39.83
이전 종가
29.37
시가
28.89
Bid
29.04
Ask
29.34
저가
28.55
고가
29.25
볼륨
283
일일 변동
-1.12%
월 변동
1.40%
6개월 변동
3.64%
년간 변동율
-19.67%
20 9월, 토요일