FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / KOP
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

KOP: Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc

29.04 USD 0.33 (1.12%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

KOP fiyatı bugün -1.12% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.25 aralığında işlem gördü.

Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KOP haberleri

Günlük aralık
28.55 29.25
Yıllık aralık
22.99 39.83
Önceki kapanış
29.37
Açılış
28.89
Satış
29.04
Alış
29.34
Düşük
28.55
Yüksek
29.25
Hacim
283
Günlük değişim
-1.12%
Aylık değişim
1.40%
6 aylık değişim
3.64%
Yıllık değişim
-19.67%
21 Eylül, Pazar