Dövizler / KOP
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
KOP: Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc
29.04 USD 0.33 (1.12%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
KOP fiyatı bugün -1.12% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.25 aralığında işlem gördü.
Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KOP haberleri
- Koppers at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Koppers: Near-Term Challenges And Debt Burden Outweigh Current Modest Improvements
- Koppers (KOP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Koppers Delivers Record Q2 Margin
- Koppers Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA margins improve despite sales decline, guidance lowered
- Koppers (KOP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Koppers earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
- Koppers declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share
- Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Chemours (CC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Avient (AVNT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Koppers Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report
- Koppers extends $800 million revolving credit facility to 2030
- Koppers at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Focus on Profitability
- Koppers Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Koppers Is Meeting Its Aggressive Guidance So Far, But I Wait For $25 Or Lower (NYSE:KOP)
- Koppers appoints new Chief Transformation Officer
- Koppers Management Participating in Barrington Research Spring Virtual Investment Conference
- Koppers stock tumbles on weak quarterly results
Günlük aralık
28.55 29.25
Yıllık aralık
22.99 39.83
- Önceki kapanış
- 29.37
- Açılış
- 28.89
- Satış
- 29.04
- Alış
- 29.34
- Düşük
- 28.55
- Yüksek
- 29.25
- Hacim
- 283
- Günlük değişim
- -1.12%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.40%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.64%
- Yıllık değişim
- -19.67%
21 Eylül, Pazar