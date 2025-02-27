Currencies / KOP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KOP: Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc
28.69 USD 0.10 (0.35%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KOP exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.43 and at a high of 29.16.
Follow Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KOP News
- Koppers at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Koppers: Near-Term Challenges And Debt Burden Outweigh Current Modest Improvements
- Koppers (KOP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Koppers Delivers Record Q2 Margin
- Koppers Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA margins improve despite sales decline, guidance lowered
- Koppers (KOP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Koppers earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
- Koppers declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share
- Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Chemours (CC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Avient (AVNT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Koppers Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report
- Koppers extends $800 million revolving credit facility to 2030
- Koppers at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Focus on Profitability
- Koppers Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Koppers Is Meeting Its Aggressive Guidance So Far, But I Wait For $25 Or Lower (NYSE:KOP)
- Koppers appoints new Chief Transformation Officer
- Koppers Management Participating in Barrington Research Spring Virtual Investment Conference
- Koppers stock tumbles on weak quarterly results
Daily Range
28.43 29.16
Year Range
22.99 39.83
- Previous Close
- 28.59
- Open
- 28.63
- Bid
- 28.69
- Ask
- 28.99
- Low
- 28.43
- High
- 29.16
- Volume
- 273
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.39%
- Year Change
- -20.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%