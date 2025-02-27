クォートセクション
通貨 / KOP
KOP: Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc

29.37 USD 0.38 (1.31%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KOPの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.86の安値と29.53の高値で取引されました。

Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
28.86 29.53
1年のレンジ
22.99 39.83
以前の終値
28.99
始値
29.38
買値
29.37
買値
29.67
安値
28.86
高値
29.53
出来高
227
1日の変化
1.31%
1ヶ月の変化
2.55%
6ヶ月の変化
4.82%
1年の変化
-18.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K