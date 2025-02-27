通貨 / KOP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
KOP: Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Inc
29.37 USD 0.38 (1.31%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KOPの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.86の安値と29.53の高値で取引されました。
Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KOP News
- Koppers at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth Focus
- Koppers: Near-Term Challenges And Debt Burden Outweigh Current Modest Improvements
- Koppers (KOP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Koppers Delivers Record Q2 Margin
- Koppers Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA margins improve despite sales decline, guidance lowered
- Koppers (KOP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Koppers earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
- Koppers declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share
- Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Chemours (CC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Avient (AVNT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Koppers Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report
- Koppers extends $800 million revolving credit facility to 2030
- Koppers at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Focus on Profitability
- Koppers Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Koppers Is Meeting Its Aggressive Guidance So Far, But I Wait For $25 Or Lower (NYSE:KOP)
- Koppers appoints new Chief Transformation Officer
- Koppers Management Participating in Barrington Research Spring Virtual Investment Conference
- Koppers stock tumbles on weak quarterly results
1日のレンジ
28.86 29.53
1年のレンジ
22.99 39.83
- 以前の終値
- 28.99
- 始値
- 29.38
- 買値
- 29.37
- 買値
- 29.67
- 安値
- 28.86
- 高値
- 29.53
- 出来高
- 227
- 1日の変化
- 1.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.82%
- 1年の変化
- -18.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K