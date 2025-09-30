What is ECML stock price today? EA Series Trust Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF stock is priced at 32.97 today. It trades within -1.14%, yesterday's close was 33.35, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ECML shows these updates.

Does EA Series Trust Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF stock pay dividends? EA Series Trust Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF is currently valued at 32.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.71% and USD. View the chart live to track ECML movements.

How to buy ECML stock? You can buy EA Series Trust Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF shares at the current price of 32.97. Orders are usually placed near 32.97 or 33.27, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ECML updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ECML stock? Investing in EA Series Trust Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.96 - 36.17 and current price 32.97. Many compare -1.67% and 7.85% before placing orders at 32.97 or 33.27. Explore the ECML price chart live with daily changes.

What are Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF in the past year was 36.17. Within 26.96 - 36.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Euclidean Fundamental Value ETF (ECML) over the year was 26.96. Comparing it with the current 32.97 and 26.96 - 36.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ECML moves on the chart live for more details.