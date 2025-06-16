통화 / BRY
BRY: Berry Corporation (bry)
3.90 USD 0.18 (4.41%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BRY 환율이 오늘 -4.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.90이고 고가는 4.12이었습니다.
Berry Corporation (bry) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
3.90 4.12
년간 변동
2.11 5.88
- 이전 종가
- 4.08
- 시가
- 4.06
- Bid
- 3.90
- Ask
- 4.20
- 저가
- 3.90
- 고가
- 4.12
- 볼륨
- 3.521 K
- 일일 변동
- -4.41%
- 월 변동
- 17.12%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.74%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.77%
