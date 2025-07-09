통화 / AMRC
AMRC: Ameresco Inc Class A
30.82 USD 0.49 (1.56%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMRC 환율이 오늘 -1.56%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.24이고 고가는 32.53이었습니다.
Ameresco Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
30.24 32.53
년간 변동
8.49 37.49
- 이전 종가
- 31.31
- 시가
- 31.37
- Bid
- 30.82
- Ask
- 31.12
- 저가
- 30.24
- 고가
- 32.53
- 볼륨
- 1.703 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.56%
- 월 변동
- 18.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 150.77%
- 년간 변동율
- -17.46%
20 9월, 토요일