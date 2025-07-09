Currencies / AMRC
AMRC: Ameresco Inc Class A
28.44 USD 0.35 (1.22%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMRC exchange rate has changed by -1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.15 and at a high of 29.46.
Follow Ameresco Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AMRC News
- Ameresco completes energy infrastructure projects at Ave Maria University
- Ameresco EVP Corrsin sells $513 in shares
- Ameresco stock soars after Navy partnership for AI data center
- Ameresco to develop 100 MW AI data center at Naval Air Station Lemoore
- Ormat Technologies Begins Lower Rio Energy Storage Facility Operation
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Ameresco Stock?
- Alibaba To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)
- Baird upgrades Ameresco stock rating to Outperform on clean energy demand
- Ameresco stock rating upgraded by UBS on strong demand and margin outlook
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on Ameresco stock after strong Q2 results
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- Ameresco stock holds Perform rating at Oppenheimer after Q2 beat
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Ameresco (AMRC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Ameresco (AMRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Ameresco Q2 2025 beats forecasts, stock rises
- Ameresco Q2 2025 slides: recurring revenue drives 71% of EBITDA, backlog hits $5.1B
- Expand Energy (EXE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Ameresco opens renewable natural gas facility at Illinois landfill
- Ameresco completes energy modernization project at New Mexico college
- Ameresco launches $30 million energy upgrade project at UIC
- Ameresco appoints Spyros Kairis as GM for South, East, Central Europe
Daily Range
28.15 29.46
Year Range
8.49 37.49
- Previous Close
- 28.79
- Open
- 28.54
- Bid
- 28.44
- Ask
- 28.74
- Low
- 28.15
- High
- 29.46
- Volume
- 891
- Daily Change
- -1.22%
- Month Change
- 9.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 131.41%
- Year Change
- -23.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%