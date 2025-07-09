クォートセクション
通貨 / AMRC
AMRC: Ameresco Inc Class A

31.31 USD 2.23 (7.67%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMRCの今日の為替レートは、7.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.84の安値と31.39の高値で取引されました。

Ameresco Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
28.84 31.39
1年のレンジ
8.49 37.49
以前の終値
29.08
始値
29.11
買値
31.31
買値
31.61
安値
28.84
高値
31.39
出来高
1.684 K
1日の変化
7.67%
1ヶ月の変化
20.10%
6ヶ月の変化
154.76%
1年の変化
-16.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K