AMRC: Ameresco Inc Class A
31.31 USD 2.23 (7.67%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMRCの今日の為替レートは、7.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.84の安値と31.39の高値で取引されました。
Ameresco Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
28.84 31.39
1年のレンジ
8.49 37.49
- 以前の終値
- 29.08
- 始値
- 29.11
- 買値
- 31.31
- 買値
- 31.61
- 安値
- 28.84
- 高値
- 31.39
- 出来高
- 1.684 K
- 1日の変化
- 7.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 20.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 154.76%
- 1年の変化
- -16.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K