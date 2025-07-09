货币 / AMRC
AMRC: Ameresco Inc Class A
28.75 USD 0.40 (1.41%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMRC汇率已更改1.41%。当日，交易品种以低点28.46和高点29.35进行交易。
关注Ameresco Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
28.46 29.35
年范围
8.49 37.49
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.35
- 开盘价
- 28.46
- 卖价
- 28.75
- 买价
- 29.05
- 最低价
- 28.46
- 最高价
- 29.35
- 交易量
- 380
- 日变化
- 1.41%
- 月变化
- 10.28%
- 6个月变化
- 133.93%
- 年变化
- -23.00%
