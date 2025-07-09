Valute / AMRC
AMRC: Ameresco Inc Class A
30.82 USD 0.49 (1.56%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMRC ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.24 e ad un massimo di 32.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Ameresco Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.24 32.53
Intervallo Annuale
8.49 37.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.31
- Apertura
- 31.37
- Bid
- 30.82
- Ask
- 31.12
- Minimo
- 30.24
- Massimo
- 32.53
- Volume
- 1.703 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 150.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -17.46%
20 settembre, sabato