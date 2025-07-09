QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AMRC
AMRC: Ameresco Inc Class A

30.82 USD 0.49 (1.56%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMRC ha avuto una variazione del -1.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.24 e ad un massimo di 32.53.

Segui le dinamiche di Ameresco Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.24 32.53
Intervallo Annuale
8.49 37.49
Chiusura Precedente
31.31
Apertura
31.37
Bid
30.82
Ask
31.12
Minimo
30.24
Massimo
32.53
Volume
1.703 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.56%
Variazione Mensile
18.22%
Variazione Semestrale
150.77%
Variazione Annuale
-17.46%
20 settembre, sabato