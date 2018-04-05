Neural FX MACD

Neural FX - MACD Divergence
Description
Neural FX is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD on the M5 timeframe, using an advanced MACD divergence detection strategy combined with intelligent risk management.

Specifications
Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Capital: $500 USD
Starting Lot Size: 0.10 - 0.20 lots
Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Strategy
The EA identifies classic and hidden divergences between the price and the MACD indicator, generating high-probability signals. It operates with a system of pending orders (BuyStop/SellStop) strategically placed using an intelligent grid.

Main Features
✓ Adaptive Lot Size System: Automatically increases trade volume as balance grows
✓ Dynamic Trailing Stop: Protects profits by adjusting the stop-loss in real time
✓ Time Filter: Trades during the most liquid sessions (4:00 PM - 10:00 PM)
✓ Spread Control: Automatic protection against high spreads (max. 30 pips)
✓ Risk Management: Fixed stop loss of 20 pips per trade, 0.5% risk per trade

Key Parameters
MACD: 12/26/9
Delta Grid: 3 pips
Stop Loss: 20 pips
Trailing: Triggered at 5 pips, in 2-pip increments
Maximum number of pending orders: 2 per direction
Lot Size Scaling
Lot Size Balance
$500-$999 0.10
$1,000-$1,999
0.20
$2,000-$4,999
0.40
$5,000+
0.50-$1.00
Requirements
Broker with ECN or RAW execution preferred
Competitive spreads on XAU/USD (< 20 pips ideal)
VPS recommended for 24/7 trading
No scalping restrictions
